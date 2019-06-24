Caliber Corporate Advisers: MassChallenge FinTech and The Financial Revolutionist Announce Strategic Partnership

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2019 / MassChallenge FinTech, a program matching enterprise-ready fintech startups with industry-leading corporate partners, today announced its partnership with The Financial Revolutionist. The FR is a digital community for financial institutions and fintechs to access resources to thrive in the new era of financial innovation. This partnership signifies an aligned mission to further transform the financial services landscape through innovative technologies and solutions.

"Innovation has become central to the success of institutional financial services," said Harvey Hudes, CEO of The Financial Revolutionist. "What we're witnessing isn't garden-variety industry disruption. That's why we're excited about our collaboration with MassChallenge FinTech, because the program is focused on creating partnerships for financial services stalwarts to assist startups in rapidly transitioning from walk to run. This will foster the evolution of financial services, as well as better products and services for end users, which is central to our mission."

Launched in May 2018, MassChallenge FinTech is supported by a public-private partnership that includes founding partners Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), Putnam Investments, Fidelity Investments, Citizens Bank, John Hancock, and the Massachusetts Competitive Partnership (MACP), challenge partners Eastern Bank, AARP, Columbia Threadneedle Investments, Walmart, Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA), and community partners FinTech Sandbox, Wells Fargo Startup Accelerator, and Brandeis International Business School. The program matches several of their partners with cutting-edge fintech startups to solve pressing challenges such as AI-powered research assistance, big data for small businesses, and student finances. Partners and startups work together from January through June, with the goal of continuing partnerships well beyond the program.

MassChallenge FinTech is excited to welcome The Financial Revolutionist to its diverse group of partners in asset management, insurance, retail and commercial banking, e-commerce, transportation, and education. Together, The Financial Revolutionist and MassChallenge FinTech will work to inspire innovation across financial services through driving results and sharing actionable insights with the greater community.

"The Financial Revolutionist is a like-minded, forward-thinking organization, and we have always admired their thoughtful, relevant content," said Devon Sherman, Program Director of MassChallenge FinTech. "We're excited to combine forces to continue to build and unite the fintech community through shared insights and knowledge."

MassChallenge FinTech is wrapping up its inaugural year and looks forward to celebrating its top startups with $200K in equity-free cash prizes this week. Both organizations anticipate a fruitful partnership for the 2020 program.

For more information on MassChallenge FinTech and how to apply or become a partner, visit here. To learn more about The Financial Revolutionist, this partnership, and how to subscribe, visit the website.

About MassChallenge

MassChallenge is a global network of zero-equity startup accelerators. Headquartered in the United States with locations in Boston, Israel, Mexico, Rhode Island, Switzerland, and Texas, MassChallenge is committed to strengthening the global innovation ecosystem by supporting high-potential startups across all industries, from anywhere in the world. To date, more than 2,300 MassChallenge alumni have raised more than $5 billion in funding, generated more than $2.7 billion in revenue, and created more than 136,000 total jobs. Learn more about MassChallenge at masschallenge.org.

About The FR

The Financial Revolutionist arms its community of financial institutions and fintechs with resources to thrive in the new era of financial innovation. Launched in 2015, The FR's mission is to drive the conversation through editorial perspectives and create invaluable insights from proprietary software intelligence products. Members benefit from: The Weekly Briefing, a best-in-class tech newsletter according to Business Insider, which reaches 180,000+ readers every Saturday; and access to SaaS products, including Event Analyzer, a first-of-a-kind platform to help users make data-driven decisions about their investments for more than 250 fintech and financial services events. To become a member, visit thefr.com today, and follow The FR on Twitter and LinkedIn.

