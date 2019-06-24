Regulatory News:

CERENIS Therapeutics (Paris:CEREN) (FR0012616852 CEREN PEA-PME eligible), an international biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for treating cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as new HDL-based vectors for targeted drug delivery in the field of oncology and immuno-oncology, announces that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Friday, June 21, 2019, approved all the resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors.

These resolutions provided, in particular, for the change of the corporate name of the company to Abionyx Pharma.

The process of updating the share price and ticker is in progress with Euronext. The actual change will be the subject of a new press release.

Financial calendar

Cash position and revenue for Q2 2019: July 25, 2019

About CERENIS: www.cerenis.com

Founded in 2005, Cerenis Therapeutics is an international biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies. Cerenis' expertise has translated into a rich portfolio of programs for the treatment of cardiovascular disease and associated metabolic diseases such as NAFLD and NASH as well as a HDL targeted drug delivery platform in oncology, more specifically in immuno-oncology and chemotherapy.

Contacts:

NewCap

Investors relations

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

cerenis@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 98 53

NewCap

Media relations

Nicolas Merigeau

cerenis@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98