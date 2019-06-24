The "Belgium Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Belgium's telecommunications market. The report analyses the fixed-line, mobile and broadband sectors.
Subjects include:
- Market and industry analyses, trends and developments
- Facts, figures and statistics
- Industry and regulatory issues
- Infrastructure developments
- Major Players, Revenues, Subscribers, ARPU, MoU
- Mobile Voice and Data Markets
- Broadband (FttP, DSL, cable, wireless)
- Mobile subscribers and ARPU
- Broadband market forecasts
- Government policies affecting the telecoms industry
- Market liberalisation and industry issues
- Telecoms operators privatisation, IPOs, acquisitions, new licences
- Mobile technologies (GSM; 3G, HSPA, LTE, 5G)
Belgium's mobile market is served by the three network operators Proximus, Orange Belgium and BASE, and by a good number of MVNOs. Mobile networks have been upgraded to support growing mobile data use among subscribers, with near-comprehensive LTE coverage. Operators have also trialed 5G in preparation for launching services in 2020 and 2021. However, the auction of 5G-suitable spectrum has been delayed to 2020, while the onerous restrictions on radiation have meant that some 5G trials have been suspended.
There is effective competition in Belgium between the DSL and cable platforms, while in recent years government support has also encouraged investment in fibre networks. Telenet, supported by its parent Liberty Global, has extended the reach of services based on the DOCSIS3.1 standard, while Proximus also has extensive fibre/VDSL and FttP deployments and is currently investing in 3 billion 'Fibre for Belgium' program through to 2027.
In a bid to encourage investment in under-served areas, the regulator in 2018 amended the conditions by which market players grant wholesale access to copper and fibre infrastructure. In May 2019 it opened a further consultation on cost models for access to the networks of cablecos and those of Proximus' fibre infrastructure.
Study Coverage
This report provides data and analysis on key aspects of the Belgian telecom market. It assesses the latest statistics on fixed-network services and also reviews key regulatory issues, noting the status of interconnection, local loop unbundling, number portability and carrier pre-selection. The telecom infrastructure and major fixed-network operators are also profiled.
This report profiles Belgium's telecom market, including regulatory measures and the strategies of the main players. It also covers the fixed and wireless broadband markets, providing broadband subscriber forecasts and an assessment of technology deployments and investment plans. In addition, the report assesses Belgian's mobile voice and data markets, including statistics on the main players, as well as spectrum auction plans, recent developments regarding LTE, and operator strategies for deploying services based on 5G.
Key Developments
- Spectrum auction for 5G delayed to 2020
- Proximus and Orange Belgium progress with 5G trials
- Pre-paid mobile SIM cards registration leads to drop in subscriber numbers
- Orange Belgium adds mobile telephony to bundled offers
- Proximus engaged in 3 billion 'Fibre for Belgium' investment program to 2027
- Regulator approves amended wholesale access conditions
- Networks on track to reach national 30Mb/s connectivity by 2020
- Regulator concludes 2.6GHz auction, achieves 360 million at auction for 800MHz spectrum
- Report update includes the regulator's market data update for 2017, regulator's 2018 annual report, telcos' financial and operating data to Q1 2019, recent market developments
Companies Mentioned
- BASE
- COLT
- Interkabel
- Lycamobile Belgium
- Orange Belgium (Mobistar)
- Proximus (Belgacom)
- Scarlet
- Tele2
- Telenet
- Versatel
Key Topics Covered
1. Key statistics
- Country overview
2. Telecommunications market
- Historical overview
- Market analysis
3. Regulatory environment
- Historic overview
- Regulatory authority
- Government policies
- Interconnect
- Access
- Cable network access
- Number Portability (NP)
- Carrier PreSelection (CPS)
- Wholesale Line Rental (WLR)
4. Fixed network operators
- Introduction
- Proximus
- COLT Telecom
- Orange Belgium
- Scarlet (formerly KPN Belgium)
- Tele2 Belgium
- Telenet
5. Telecommunications infrastructure
- Overview of the national telecom network
- Next Generation Network (NGN)
- International infrastructure
- Cloud services
- Smart meters
6. Broadband market
- Introduction and statistical overview
- Market analysis
- Broadband statistics
- Market share
- Forecasts broadband subscribers 2019; 2021; 2023
- Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks
- Introduction
- Telenet
- Interkabel
- SFR (Numricable)
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) Networks
- Proximus
- Versatel/Tele2 Belgium
- Orange Belgium (Mobistar)
- Other DSL developments
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
- Introduction
- Government support
- Digital Metropolis Antwerp
- Proximus
- Other fixed broadband services
- Broadband Powerline (BPL)
- Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)
- WLAN/Wi-Fi
- WiMAX
7. Mobile communications
- Market analysis
- Mobile statistics
- General statistics
- Forecasts mobile subscribers 2019; 2021; 2023
- Mobile infrastructure
- 5G
- 4G (LTE)
- 3G
- GSM
- Internet of Things (IoT)
- Machine-to-Machine (M2M)
- Mobile data
- Short Message Service (SMS)
- Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)
- Mobile broadband
- Regulatory issues
- Spectrum
- Roaming
- Mobile Termination Rates (MTRs)
- Mobile Number Portability (MNP)
- Major mobile operators
- Proximus
- Orange Belgium (Mobistar)
- BASE (Telenet)
- Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4mnjqh
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190624005721/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Telecommunications and Networks, Broadband, Mobile Networks