The "Belgium Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Belgium's telecommunications market. The report analyses the fixed-line, mobile and broadband sectors.

Subjects include:

Market and industry analyses, trends and developments

Facts, figures and statistics

Industry and regulatory issues

Infrastructure developments

Major Players, Revenues, Subscribers, ARPU, MoU

Mobile Voice and Data Markets

Broadband (FttP, DSL, cable, wireless)

Mobile subscribers and ARPU

Broadband market forecasts

Government policies affecting the telecoms industry

Market liberalisation and industry issues

Telecoms operators privatisation, IPOs, acquisitions, new licences

Mobile technologies (GSM; 3G, HSPA, LTE, 5G)

Belgium's mobile market is served by the three network operators Proximus, Orange Belgium and BASE, and by a good number of MVNOs. Mobile networks have been upgraded to support growing mobile data use among subscribers, with near-comprehensive LTE coverage. Operators have also trialed 5G in preparation for launching services in 2020 and 2021. However, the auction of 5G-suitable spectrum has been delayed to 2020, while the onerous restrictions on radiation have meant that some 5G trials have been suspended.

There is effective competition in Belgium between the DSL and cable platforms, while in recent years government support has also encouraged investment in fibre networks. Telenet, supported by its parent Liberty Global, has extended the reach of services based on the DOCSIS3.1 standard, while Proximus also has extensive fibre/VDSL and FttP deployments and is currently investing in 3 billion 'Fibre for Belgium' program through to 2027.

In a bid to encourage investment in under-served areas, the regulator in 2018 amended the conditions by which market players grant wholesale access to copper and fibre infrastructure. In May 2019 it opened a further consultation on cost models for access to the networks of cablecos and those of Proximus' fibre infrastructure.

Study Coverage

This report provides data and analysis on key aspects of the Belgian telecom market. It assesses the latest statistics on fixed-network services and also reviews key regulatory issues, noting the status of interconnection, local loop unbundling, number portability and carrier pre-selection. The telecom infrastructure and major fixed-network operators are also profiled.

This report profiles Belgium's telecom market, including regulatory measures and the strategies of the main players. It also covers the fixed and wireless broadband markets, providing broadband subscriber forecasts and an assessment of technology deployments and investment plans. In addition, the report assesses Belgian's mobile voice and data markets, including statistics on the main players, as well as spectrum auction plans, recent developments regarding LTE, and operator strategies for deploying services based on 5G.

Key Developments

Spectrum auction for 5G delayed to 2020

Proximus and Orange Belgium progress with 5G trials

Pre-paid mobile SIM cards registration leads to drop in subscriber numbers

Orange Belgium adds mobile telephony to bundled offers

Proximus engaged in 3 billion 'Fibre for Belgium' investment program to 2027

Regulator approves amended wholesale access conditions

Networks on track to reach national 30Mb/s connectivity by 2020

Regulator concludes 2.6GHz auction, achieves 360 million at auction for 800MHz spectrum

Report update includes the regulator's market data update for 2017, regulator's 2018 annual report, telcos' financial and operating data to Q1 2019, recent market developments

Companies Mentioned

BASE

COLT

Interkabel

Lycamobile Belgium

Orange Belgium (Mobistar)

Proximus (Belgacom)

Scarlet

Tele2

Telenet

Versatel

Key Topics Covered

1. Key statistics

Country overview

2. Telecommunications market

Historical overview

Market analysis

3. Regulatory environment

Historic overview

Regulatory authority

Government policies

Interconnect

Access

Cable network access

Number Portability (NP)

Carrier PreSelection (CPS)

Wholesale Line Rental (WLR)

4. Fixed network operators

Introduction

Proximus

COLT Telecom

Orange Belgium

Scarlet (formerly KPN Belgium)

Tele2 Belgium

Telenet

5. Telecommunications infrastructure

Overview of the national telecom network

Next Generation Network (NGN)

International infrastructure

Cloud services

Smart meters

6. Broadband market

Introduction and statistical overview

Market analysis

Broadband statistics

Market share

Forecasts broadband subscribers 2019; 2021; 2023

Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

Introduction

Telenet

Interkabel

SFR (Numricable)

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) Networks

Proximus

Versatel/Tele2 Belgium

Orange Belgium (Mobistar)

Other DSL developments

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

Introduction

Government support

Digital Metropolis Antwerp

Proximus

Other fixed broadband services

Broadband Powerline (BPL)

Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)

WLAN/Wi-Fi

WiMAX

7. Mobile communications

Market analysis

Mobile statistics

General statistics

Forecasts mobile subscribers 2019; 2021; 2023

Mobile infrastructure

5G

4G (LTE)

3G

GSM

Internet of Things (IoT)

Machine-to-Machine (M2M)

Mobile data

Short Message Service (SMS)

Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)

Mobile broadband

Regulatory issues

Spectrum

Roaming

Mobile Termination Rates (MTRs)

Mobile Number Portability (MNP)

Major mobile operators

Proximus

Orange Belgium (Mobistar)

BASE (Telenet)

Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)

