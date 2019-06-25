The "Payment Card Year Books Eurasia Yearbook 2018/2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Payment Cards Issuing and Acquiring Statistics Yearbook gives a marketing leading and comprehensive up to date picture of the card issuing, acquiring and processing business within 10 countries in Eurasia plus pan-Eurasian overview.

The current edition of the Payment Card Yearbooks, published in January 2019, is based on end-2017 card industry figures and have a thorough overview containing a wealth of statistics drawn from central banks, interbank companies and associations and individual banks together with a detailed country-by-country breakdown of:

Issuer Information issued brands by the issuer

E-/m-commerce information, e-payments mix and statistics

Acquirer information acceptance brand by acquirers

Mobile payment schemes and initiatives

Facts on major card acquirers processors

ATM POS infrastructure including Mobile Merchants and MPOS terminals

Basic fraud trends and statistics and notable market trends battlefields in the payments industry.

The Eurasia Payment Card Yearbooks totals 312 pages of analysis and statistics, with charts and tables covering:

Banking and regulatory market structure, international cards issued, domestic card schemes, acquisition and acceptance, ATM and POS transaction data, KPI's and growth rates, e-commerce, m-commerce and NFC initiatives.

The pan-Eurasia overview contains 51 pages of analysis and payments statistics, with charts and tables covering international cards issued, domestic card schemes, POS ATM payments and expenditure, per capita figures, acquisition and acceptance, KPI's and growth rates.

Each country report comprises the following sections:

Context: Payments overview, Banking structure, Market Infrastructure, Market Dynamics, Cash-less Payments.

Payments overview, Banking structure, Market Infrastructure, Market Dynamics, Cash-less Payments. Card Products: Prepaid cards, Debit cards, Charge cards, Credit cards.

Prepaid cards, Debit cards, Charge cards, Credit cards. Card Issuing: Cards brands issued, Contactless cards, Issuer processors, Major issuers

Cards brands issued, Contactless cards, Issuer processors, Major issuers Card Statistics: Card numbers, Card Use, POS Payments, ATM withdrawals.

Card numbers, Card Use, POS Payments, ATM withdrawals. Card Acquiring: Merchant processors, Major acquirers, Detailed acquirer table, ATMs, ATM networks, POS terminals, POS networks.

Merchant processors, Major acquirers, Detailed acquirer table, ATMs, ATM networks, POS terminals, POS networks. B2C E-commerce: Remote card Payments, Advanced payments, Mobile payments, M-payment initiatives.

