Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2019) - Zedcor Energy Inc. (TSXV: ZDC) (the "Company" or "Zedcor") announced the appointment of Todd Ziniuk as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2019.

Mr. Ziniuk, who currently serves as the Company's President and Chief Operating Officer, has more than 25 years of industry experience. He has also played an active role in helping guide the Company's strategic plan over the past three years.

"I am grateful for the Board's confidence and eagerly look forward to continuing to strengthen and grow our business with a focus on the success of our Security and Surveillance offering and growing Zedcor's market share in the oilfield rentals arena," Todd Ziniuk says.

Mr. Dean Swanberg, currently the Company's Interim Chief Executive Officer, will continue in his role as a member of the Board of Directors ensuring a seamless transition. The Company would like to thank Mr. Swanberg for his invaluable leadership and support as Interim Chief Executive Officer over the past year.

About Zedcor Energy Inc.

Zedcor Energy Inc. is a Canadian public corporation and is currently the parent company to Zedcor Energy Services Corp. ("Zedcor"). Zedcor is engaged in the rental of surface equipment and accommodations, and providing security and surveillance services in Western Canada. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZDC".

