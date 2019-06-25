The "Car Rentals (Self Drive) Market in Europe to 2022: Fleet Size, Rental Occasion and Days, Utilization Rate and Average Revenue Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The number of operational cars available for short term rental in Europe were 1,710,922 vehicles in 2017. During the same year, the number of car rental transactions between a car rental company and consumers were 86.41 million. During the historic period, the number of operational cars grew at a CAGR of 5.51%, while the number of rental transactions grew at a CAGR of 4.25%.

This report provides deep dive data analytics on wide ranging Car Rental market aspects including overall market value by customer type Business and Leisure, by point of rental Airport and Non-Airport, Insurance Temporary Replacement Revenue, Car Rental Occasion, Days and Length for the period 2013 to 2017.

Furthermore, the report also details out Fleet Size (number of operational cars available for short term rental for the purpose of business, leisure, and insurance replacement) for the period 2013 to 2022 along with Utilization Rate and Average Revenue per Day from the Car Rental business in Europe.

The report acts as an essential tool for companies active or plans to venture in to Europe's Car Rental market. The comprehensive statistics within the report provides insight into the operating environment of the market and also ensures right business decision making based on historical trends and industry model based forecasting.

Scope

Overview of the Car Rental business in Europe

Analysis of the Utilization Rate, Fleet available for rent and actual on-rent days

Historic and forecast revenues by Customer type and average revenue per day for the period 2013 through to 2022

Analytics on key market moving parameters rental occasions, rental days, average rental length and others

Key revenue statistics on Point of Rental and Insurance Temporary Car Replacement market segments

Embrace the Market information at category and Segment level for precise marketing plan

Outline investments on potential growth factors considering actual Market size and future prospects

Evolve business plans based on forecasts information

Key Topics Covered

1 Europe

1.1 Executive Summary

1.2 Europe Car Rental Market: Value by Customer Type Rental Location

1.2.1 Overall Market Value, 2013-2017

1.2.1.1 Historic Business Rentals, 2013 2017

1.2.1.2 Historic Business Rentals (by Category) Review, 2013 2017

1.2.1.3 Historic Leisure Rentals, 2013 2017

1.2.1.4 Historic Leisure Rentals (by Category), 2013 2017

1.2.1.5 Historic Insurance Replacement Revenue, 2013 2017

1.2.2 Overall Market Value, 2017-2022

1.2.2.1 Forecast Business Rentals, 2017 2022

1.2.2.2 Forecast Business Rentals (by Category), 2017 2022

1.2.2.3 Forecast Leisure Rentals, 2017 2022

1.2.2.4 Forecast Leisure Rentals (by Category), 2017 2022

1.2.2.5 Forecast Insurance Replacement Revenue, 2017 2022

1.3 Europe Car Rental Market: Fleet Size

1.3.1 Fleet Size Review, 2013 2017

1.3.2 Fleet Size Forecast, 2017 2022

1.4 Europe Car Rental Market: Number of Rental Occasions

1.4.1 Number of Rental Occasions Review, 2013 2017

1.4.2 Number of Rental Occasions Forecast, 2017 2022

1.5 Europe Car Rental Market: Number of Rental Days

1.5.1 Number of Rental Days Review, 2013 2017

1.5.2 Number of Rental Days Forecast, 2017 2022

2 France

3 Germany

4 Italy

5 Spain

6 United Kingdom

7 Appendix

