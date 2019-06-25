The "Europe Ultrasound Devices Market Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European economy is on track to grow at a good pace, over the forecast period. Coupled with several large regional tenders that are expected this year, the ultrasound market is forecast to see a slight uptick in demand.

The governments across Europe are focusing on the promotion and support of industrial research. Several tax incentives have been provided for the industries to establish R&D units, with highly improved imaging facilities, such as ultrasound. The long-term goal of these initiatives is to develop innovative, disruptive, safe, non-invasive ultrasound technologies that enable or enhance interventional therapies for the treatment of diseases, injuries, abnormalities, and other conditions.

Additionally, increasing demand for the minimally invasive device, rise in the number of the elderly population, curtailment in the size of ultrasound devices, and increasing incidences of chronic diseases (like cancer), are some of the other factors contributing to the growth of the Europe ultrasound devices market. However, growing demand for refurbished medical imaging devices, lack of skilled labor to handle the equipment is also restraining the Europe ultrasound devices market.

Portable Ultrasound Segment Estimated to Dominate the Market

Portable ultrasound has varied applications in point-of-care treatments, emergency rooms, and at home. Hospitals and other healthcare providers are switching to portable and handheld ultrasound imaging devices due to the ease of use and precision. The applications of portable ultrasound devices are increasing, they are now being used in emergency rooms and while administering anesthesia. With advancements in technology, the manufacturers are not only making the devices more compact and portable but are also incorporating newer technologies, such as 3D and 4D imaging into them.

Portable ultrasounds are widely used in households, where the images of scans taken are transmitted through telecommunication devices to doctors. The number of such patients using portable ultrasound devices at home has increased. Pre-medicine is another area where there is scope for growth of the portable ultrasound market. The already well-equipped ambulances can now carry a space-saving portable ultrasound device, which helps the paramedics to send images to the hospitals in advance to accelerate the treatment offered during a medical emergency. Manufacturers are developing devices that are not only user-friendly but also weigh less, making them portable.

Competitive Landscape

The market comprises of several major market players focusing on research and development in order to form a stable and safe formulation. The market has been noticing technological developments on a large scale for the past couple of years. For instance, in February 2018, Artificial intelligence technology behind advanced gaming and driverless cars now power the new GE Healthcare ultrasound system.

Some of the market players are Fujifilm Holdings Corporation GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Mindray Medical International Ltd, Koninklijke Philips NV, Hologic, Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Toshiba).

Key Topics Covered

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increased Adoption of Diagnostic Imaging

4.2.2 Growing Burden of chronic diseases

4.2.3 Rapid Technological Advances

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Reforms

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Applications

5.1.1 Anesthesiology

5.1.2 Cardiology

5.1.3 Gynecology/Obstetrics

5.1.4 Musculoskeletal

5.1.5 Radiology

5.1.6 Emergency Department

5.1.7 Critical Care

5.1.8 Others

5.2 Technology

5.2.1 2D Ultrasound Imaging

5.2.2 3D and 4D Ultrasound Imaging

5.2.3 Doppler Imaging

5.2.4 High-intensity Focused Ultrasound

5.3 Type

5.3.1 Stationary Ultrasound

5.3.2 Portable Ultrasound

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Europe

5.4.1.1 Germany

5.4.1.2 UK

5.4.1.3 France

5.4.1.4 Italy

5.4.1.5 Spain

5.4.1.6 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Analogic Corporation

6.1.2 Esaote S.p.A.

6.1.3 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

6.1.4 GE Healthcare

6.1.5 Hitachi Medical Corporation

6.1.6 Philips Healthcare

6.1.7 Samsung

6.1.8 Siemens Healthcare

6.1.9 Canon Medical Systems Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5r0ebf

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190624005773/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



Related Topics: Ultrasound