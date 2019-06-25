Canland Health Corp. Announces Appointments of New Directors and Officers

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2019 / Canland Health Corp. (formerly, 1155176 B.C. Ltd.) (the "Company") announces the appointments of C.K. Cheung as CEO and director and Jacky On as CFO and director.

Biographies of Newly Appointed Directors & Officers

Chun Kwok (C.K.) Cheung - appointed as CEO and director. Mr. Cheung has a M.A. in Finance and Business Economics, University of Manchester; 1993 - 1996, FX Trading Department, Foreign Bank; 1997 - 2006, the largest dealer in Taiwan district of the following banks: Standard Chartered, BNP Paris, China Trust, E-Sun (~ average volume of USD 304 billion per week) from 2008 to 2011, chief representative of East China of Pan-Asian Exchange and West China Exchange. In 2015, Mr. Cheung joined CIC State-owned Fund to assist in the development of market and training. He has also been CEO and director of Theramed Health Corporation since April 2017.

Jacky F.K. On - appointed as CFO and director. In 2009, Mr. On co-founded a geothermal company and joint ventured with a China corporation to promote energy conservation and renewables energy application in Asia; in 2012, he has successfully introduced a geothermal exchange system to China with the installation of a the first vertical system of geothermal in China that was a breakthrough of Canadian heat exchange technology exported to Asia (in 2014, the geothermal company was ranked one of the top four renewable energy companies in China); in 2017, Jacky was appointed by Canada Energy Corporation as Vice President in charge of mergers and acquisitions and assisted in the public listing of project on the TSX; since 2018, he has been developing an R&D / pilot project and concept for converting scrap plastic to oil technologies under a joint project with an inventor and an entrepreneur in Hong Kong.

About Canland Health Corp.

Canland Health Corp. is in the business of developing business opportunities in the cannabis/hemp sector.

For further information please contact:

C.K. Cheung, CEO and director

E-mail: ck@g711.com.cn

Forward-Looking Information: This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Canland Health Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/549768/Canland-Health-Corp-Announces-Appointments-of-New-Directors-and-Officers