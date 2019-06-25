Countdown 3 Days! 2019 Bangkok, Thailand MGC TOKEN Come to the Future Asia Pacific Return Assembly & Stars Singing Show is About to Open

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2019 / Only 3 days is left to 2019 MGC TOKEN Asia Pacific Return Assembly & Stars Singing Show! You will regret for the rest of your life if you miss this show, which will bring you a acoustically gluttonous feast and the unforgettable experience with surprise perfectly combining with enthusiasm, and which will create a dream night belonging to MGC TOKEN!

On June 28, you will meet MGC TOKEN Asia Pacific Return Assembly & Stars Singing Show, which, as a real concert, is about come, and are you ready?

This is an unprecedented revelry music feast, with Korean girl group 4X along with strength singers such as Yang Peian, Xiao Quan, Zhong Xintong, etc., and Zhang Weijian specially invited as honored guest of the show, all of who will forge an unprecedented lineup combination, and bring you a show with electronic sound field, pop songs and hot dances, and music storm.

On June 28, MGC TOKEN will meet you in IMPACT stadium in Bangkok, Thailand to bring you a different experience in the hot summer. At the appointed time, several thousand MGC TOKEN members from all over the world will assemble in Bangkok, Thailand to together appreciate the special singing show brought by MGC TOKEN, share a absolutely fabulous audio and visual feast and experience the perfect combination of sound and beauty. This show will prepares generous gifts for member present, and MGC TOKEN Asia Pacific Return Assembly & Stars Singing Show also is the first big-scale return campaign since launch.

Like water, time will be lost without careful taste at many moments, but music is the best carrier for time to record the process of our growth. MGC TOKEN will record your and our eternities by music. On June 28, 2019 AD, we will meet at Bangkok to together enjoy the deepest moving in this summer -- MGC TOKEN Asia Pacific Return Assembly & Stars Singing Show.

