All resolutions submitted have been approved

Inside Secure to Change its Corporate Name to Verimatrix Effective July 1, 2019

Regulatory News:

Inside Secure (Paris:INSD) (Euronext Paris: INSD) yesterday held its annual shareholders' meeting. All the submitted resolutions were approved. In particular, the shareholders approved the change of the group company name to Verimatrix.

Effective July 1, 2019, Inside Secure will operate as Verimatrix. Shares will trade on Euronext Paris under trading symbol "VMX" as of that date or in the following days depending on completion of administrative process. The new company identity and additional details on brand platform will be released on July 1.

"The adoption of Verimatrix as common company name is a new milestone in the execution of the synergies and integration with Verimatrix. We thank our shareholders for their trust in our ability to execute on our vision of securing and enabling the connected future," said Amedeo D'Angelo, chairman and CEO of Inside Secure/Verimatrix.

The presentation made during the shareholders' meeting and the detailed outcome of the vote of the resolutions submitted are available on the company's website (https://www.insidesecure-finance.com/en).

About Inside Secure/Verimatrix

Inside Secure/Verimatrix (Euronext Paris INSD) is redefining the standard for connected devices and services with an innovative combination of security and data analytics that maximizes revenues, protects reputations and enables growth. The company serves a range of industries and markets, including entertainment, mobile, computer networks and internet of things (IoT). The company offers easy-to-use software solutions, cloud services and silicon IP that provides unparalleled security and business intelligence. With more than 24 years of experience and a solid reputation, Inside Secure/Verimatrix protects customers' most valuable content, transactions, applications, and communications. With 18 office locations in 12 countries supporting more than 1,200 customers, the company is uniquely positioned to secure and enable the connected future. For more information, visit www.insidesecure.com and www.verimatrix.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190624005528/en/

Contacts:

Investor and media contacts

Inside Secure

Investor Relations

Richard Vacher Detournière

General Manager CFO

+33 (0) 4 42 905 905

contactinvestisseurs@insidesecure.com

Verimatrix

Contact Media

Kelly Foster

+1 619 224 1261

kfoster@verimatrix.com