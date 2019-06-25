Ferratum Oyj: Capital Markets Day 2019

Helsinki, 25 June 2019 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Ferratum" or the "Group"), a Fintech company that develops and operates a global financial platform utilizing big data analytics for real-time scoring, lending and banking services, is today hosting a Capital Markets Day in Frankfurt, Germany. Attendance at the event is by invitation only.

Jorma Jokela, founder and CEO of the Group will, together with other representatives of the senior management of the Group, provide an update on the Group's strategic ambitions, supported by a demonstration of the new Mobile Wallet, presentations on the development and potential of the Group's global financial services activities and technology platform.

During the presentations Ferratum will confirm previous guidance that Group operating profit (EBIT) is estimated to exceed EUR 45 million for fiscal year 2019. The presentations will also cover Ferratum's medium term aspiration to achieve EUR 100 million in EBIT and the financial and operational strategies to deliver further profitable growth across all the Group's business lines.

The event will start at 09:00 CET and the introduction and first presentation by Ferratum's CEO and Founder, Jorma Jokela, will be live streamed. Registration is required in order to view the live webcast of these segments, via the link below.

All presentations will be made available on Ferratum's website after the event.

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum has expanded rapidly to operate in 23 countries across Europe, Africa, South and North America, Asia and Australia.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a range of banking services, including real time digital payments and transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European markets. Ferratum has approximately 794,000 active customers that have an open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as at 31 March 2019).

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.





