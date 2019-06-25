MGC TOKEN Enters into the Strategic Partnership with FCOIN!

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2019 /A letter for global users of MGC TOKEN:

This is a delightful moment, and MGC TOKEN will set up a strategic partnership with FCoin! MGC TOKEN is the most promising digital asset storage wallet based on blockchain technology jointly developed by BG-MF and its technical team AONE. On June 28th, we will sign a contract with FCOIN, a well-known global exchange, to formally establish this strategic cooperation. This cooperation will surely set off a new storm around the world, bringing more convenient experiences for MGC TOKEN users.

FCoin is one of the top 30 global exchanges around the world. FCoin is committed to creating an autonomous, efficient and transparent digital asset trading platform that allows traders and investors to conduct transactions of any scale with safety, without worrying about the fairness and transparency of the platform, the reliability of data security privacy protection, or the integrity and robustness of its order management system. And FCoin has indeed made achievements. It has taken a key step in the evolution of the digital asset trading platform to community. The FCoin community is an open, transparent, Token-based organization, and FCoin Token (FT) stands for all interests of the FCoin trading platform.

The partnership between MGC TOKEN and FCoin Exchange will not only benefit the development of the MGC TOKEN community, but also facilitate the development of the FCoin trading platform. On June 28th, John Morris, manager of the global fixed income asset portfolio of MG-MF, will represent MGC TOKEN will attend signing ceremony with the FCoin trading platform business representative Yu Youjin at the MGC TOKEN Asia Pacific Feedback Conference and the Stars Concert. MGC TOKEN will deeper its strategic partnership with the FCoin Exchange, to provide a safe, convenient, transparent and democratic environment for digital asset holders.

After the signing ceremony, MGC TOKEN will formally establish the strategic partnership with FCoin. Please pay attention to the official announcement of FCoin Exchange for the put-away schedule of FCoin. After MGC officially lists the FCoin Exchange, users of MGC TOKEN around the world can purchase or sell MGC coins on FCoin transaction platform. Let us look forward to the official listing of MGC on the FCoin transaction platform!

Founding team of MGC TOKEN

mgctoken@gmail.com

SOURCE: MGC TOKEN

