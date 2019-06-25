Scott+Scott Europe B.V. has announced that Damiën Berkhout, Stefan Tuinenga and Marianne Meijssen have joined the firm's Amsterdam office. Scott+Scott, with offices in New York, London, California, Connecticut, Ohio and now Amsterdam, is an internationally recognized law firm known for advising multinational corporations and institutional investors on recovery opportunities.

All three attorneys have extensive experience in litigation and competition law. Berkhout is an expert in complex litigation and cartel damages claims. Tuinenga has longstanding experience in international antitrust litigation and collective actions. Meijssen specializes in competition litigation.

The Netherlands has been one of the top jurisdictions for damages claims, and recent developments have only strengthened its position as a premier jurisdiction. Scott+Scott opened its Amsterdam office in response to its clients' desire for a global recoupment strategy rather than a piecemeal approach. The firm's US-based clients will now be able to get relief for losses outside the US without having to engage separate local law firms. Additionally, the new office will address client concerns about litigating claims in the UK post-Brexit.

"Scott+Scott has obtained billions of dollars for its clients in complex cases involving anticompetitive conduct and other forms of wrongdoing," said Berkhout. "It is exciting to join the first international firm devoted to claimant-side litigation in the Netherlands."

"Damiën, Stefan and Marianne are all strong additions to Scott+Scott's global litigation team and approach," said David Scott, managing partner. "We will continue to grow our international presence to ensure that all of our clients are served regardless of where they are headquartered or where their damages occur."

Scott+Scott is currently representing several large claimants in the high voltage power cables case in the Netherlands. In the U.K., Scott+Scott is currently representing companies including Hermès, GrandVision and Vodafone in lawsuits against Visa and Mastercard.

Scott+Scott Europe B.V. offices are located at Herengracht 280,1016 BX Amsterdam, Netherlands. Telephone: +31 2 0808 2064.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience prosecuting antitrust, arbitration and securities cases throughout the United States and Europe. The firm represents corporations, pension funds, foundations, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio. For more information, visit www.scott-scott.com or call +1.800.404.7770

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190624005010/en/

Contacts:

For Scott+Scott: Marty Ellery

Phone: 001-414-322-9437; mellery@scott-scott.com