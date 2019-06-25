INTOSOL Holdings Plc - Development of Proprietary Travel Design Technology

INTOSOL Holdings Plc / Ticker: INTO / Index: LSE / Sector: Travel & Leisure

25 June 2019

INTOSOL Holdings Plc ('INTOSOL' or the 'Company')

Development of Proprietary Travel Design Technology

INTOSOL Holdings Plc, the award-winning international luxury travel company which combines property ownership and management with highly personalised travel design, is pleased to provide an update on the development of its unique and proprietary travel design technologies, VIRTOSOL II, VIRTOWORLD and VIRTOSOL@STREET (the 'Technologies'). The Technologies, which are being developed for deployment in the next twelve months, are modeled on INTOSOL's successful VIRTOSOL software which allows the customer to preview their holiday via a step-by-step interactive multimedia presentation.

VIRTSOL II

Over the last two years the Company has been developing VIRTOSOL II, an upgraded version of the existing VIRTOSOL technology, which features a digital world map with a very high level of accuracy and detail. The new software will also feature updated photo galleries and high-quality videos to provide the client with a fully immersive, interactive preview of their holiday. VIRTOSOL II is expected to emulate the success of VIRTOSOL, and VIRTOSOL itself resulted in increased revenues for the Company in addition to being a powerful and differentiated sales tool.

VIRTOWORLD

VIRTOWORLD will utilise virtual reality ('VR') technology to offer clients an opportunity to experience a fully immersive virtual preview of an upcoming trip booked with INTOSOL. Existing or prospective clients will be able to activate the "Glasses On" mode on the Company website to preview available trips that can be designed by the Company's Private Travel Designers. When completed, the new VIRTOWORLD product is anticipated to assist in the marketing of INTOSOL to prospective travel agency partners, as well as offering a unique tool to the Company's existing client base.

VIRTOSOL@STREET

VIRTOSOL@STREET is a mobile app that provides INTOSOL guests with a personalised travel guide throughout their trip including all navigation data in addition to unique tips on sights, attractions and restaurants. When completed, all information provided on the app will be completely personalised to the client's unique requirements, for example showing romantic destinations for honeymooners or the best vineyards for the wine enthusiast.

INTOSOL Executive Chairman, Rainer Spekowius, said:"INTOSOL is committed to being an industry leader in the effective implementation of unique and proprietary private travel design technologies. The success of VIRTOSOL has demonstrated the positive impact that such technology can have on business performance. When implemented, the Technologies will supplement the entire client experience from assisting with holiday visualisation at booking stage, to providing the best tips whilst away in a handy mobile app. As well as vastly enhancing our client experience, the Technologies, and in particular VIRTOWORLD, will also provide a unique marketing opportunity for the Company.

"After reporting an impressive first quarter of our financial year (as per the announcement dated 17 June 2019), we continue to advance strategy to boost revenues across the Private Travel Design division and our SOUL Private Collection of owned and managed hotels and I look forward to providing further updates as we progress."

**ENDS**

For further information on INTOSOL visit the Company's website www.intosolholdingsplc.com or contact:

Rainer Spekowius

Executive Chairman INTOSOL Holdings Plc Tel: +44 (0) 20 7236 1177 Claire Noyce

(Corporate Broker) Hybridan LLP Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 Juliet Earl / Gaby Jenner

(Financial PR) St Brides Partners Ltd Tel: +44 (0) 20 7236 1177

Notes

INTOSOL Holdings PLC is a London-listed international luxury travel company that combines highly personalised travel design with property ownership and management to provide high-end global travel experiences. To improve margins, it is building its SOUL Private Collection of leased and owned boutique properties, and is in the process of purchasing and developing a number of sites in South Africa including Oceans Wilderness, a luxury nine-bedroom boutique hotel in the Garden Route, and a commercial safari lodge in the renowned Leadwood Big Game Estate, one of the premier locations to see the so-called Big Five on safari (lion, leopard, rhinoceros, elephant and Cape buffalo).

The SOUL Private Collection

INTOSOL's SOUL Private Collection includes two properties in Cape Town, South Africa: SOUL on Llandudno (www.soulonllandudno.co.za) and Penthouse on Beach (www.penthouseonbeach.co.za).

The flagship property in the portfolio, Oceans Wilderness (www.oceanswilderness.co.za), which reported a strong maiden financial performance in its first year of operation, is located on the Garden Route along with SOUL Rainbow's End and SOUL on the Heads. The Company also owns a site to build the Leadwood Safari Lodge in the Leadwood Big Game Estate (www.leadwood.net), one of the premier locations globally to see the Big Five in the wild.

INTOSOL Private Travel Design

The Private Travel Design division tailors bespoke and unique experiences to a high-end client base which currently stands at over 15,000. The division has a unique and growing network of over 3,500 hotel and agency partners worldwide.