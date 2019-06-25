sprite-preloader
WKN: A2ANT0 ISIN: NL0011794037 
Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

Zaandam, the Netherlands, June 25, 2019 - Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 536,600 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from June 17, 2019 up to and including June 21, 2019. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €20.78 per share for a total consideration of €11 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on November 13, 2018.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 28,507,228 common shares for a total consideration of €622 million.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-information/share-buy-back-programs/ (http://www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-information/share-buy-back-programs/)

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.



