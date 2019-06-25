Tallinn, Estonia, 2019-06-25 08:13 CEST -- Trading with AS Tallinna Vesi shares (TVEAT, ISIN code EE3100026436) will be resumed today, on June 25, 2019 at 10:00 EET. All orders submitted prior trading halt will be cancelled. Trading was suspended based on the request of AS Tallinna Vesi due to announcement of essential information. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.