Ribbon-Cutting

Tree Planting Ceremony



Corporate Communication Department Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Email: mediacontact_global@mhi.co.jp Tel: +81-(0)3-6275-6278

YOKOHAMA, Japan, June 25, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) has established MHPS-(Philippines) Plant Services Corporation , a new company created to provide services for thermal power generation facilities in the Philippines. Established on June 22, 2019, the regional-based service company will enhance MHPS to deeply cultivate the Philippine market. MHPS already has a competitively advantageous structure including a local boiler manufacturing facility.MHPS (Philippines) Inc., which provided the investment, has its head office and factory in the city of Batangas in southern Luzon. The head office of MHPS-PCS was located in the MHPS (Philippines) compound. An opening ceremony, attended by MHPS President Ken Kawai and around 150 other representatives was held on June 22, and included a tree planting ceremony.MHPS has received numerous contracts in the Philippines and provided equipment for both thermal and geothermal generation facilities. Electricity demand is rising in the country in line with economic growth. This is driving the need for modernization of facilities, expanded capacity, and expanding opportunities for promising service business projects. The establishment of MHPS-(Philippines) Plant Services Corporation is a response to this trend.MHPS-(Philippines) Plant Services Corporation begins operations with around 50 employees, identifying business opportunities in the Philippine market. In addition, MHPS (Philippines) will support MHPS-(Philippines) Plant Services Corporation by providing manufacturing and maintenance functions at its boiler factory, while focusing on service projects outside the Philippines.MHPS will work closely with both companies while fully supporting their business activities.About Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) was formed on February 1 2014, integrating the thermal power generation systems businesses of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) and Hitachi, Ltd. in a quest to further enhance their social response capabilities in all respects. These include the technological strength to create new products of outstanding quality and reliability, the comprehensive strength in engineering to oversee projects in regions across the globe, and finely honed sales and after-sale servicing capabilities. MHPS aims to come out a winner in global competition and achieve a solid position as a world leader in thermal power generation systems and environmental technologies. For more information, please visit www.mhps.com.Source: Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.