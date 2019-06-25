Halton Group Acquired a Dutch Company Specialised in Indoor air for Professional Kitchens

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Halton Group has agreed to acquire the Dutch MIWO Luchtbehandelingstechniek B.V. that has solid experience in delivering turnkey indoor air solutions especially for chain restaurants in the Netherlands. The company is the second acquisition in the field for Halton during the past two years. The contract for the acquisition was signed on 12 June.

Chain customers have proved to offer good growth potential for Halton's Foodservice business in North and South America, Asia and Europe. This acquisition provides Halton with new opportunities for developing chain customer relationships in the Dutch market.

"MIWO is a successful and efficient supplier of comprehensive indoor air solutions for its chosen customer base, and the company has an excellent subcontracting network. This cooperation provides us with excellent opportunities to expand our operation in the active markets of the Netherlands," says Kai Konola, CEO of the Halton Group, regarding the premises for the acquisition.

From the customers' point of view, the usual delivery model of the industry is often fragmented and does not necessarily provide good system performance and indoor air conditions in the premises.

"We want to provide our customers with the best turn-key solutions on the market, from high-quality design to installation, commissioning and after-sales services, completely integrated. In future, the customers will also benefit from Halton's extensive expertise, technological knowhow and high-quality R&D hubs that enable us to adapt and validate our solutions to meet even the most demanding customer's specific needs. Our customers will be able to enjoy a transparent and easy project with optimal outcome leading to substantial energy savings and improved wellbeing of their staff," says Georges Gaspar, Director of Halton's global Foodservice operations.

The annual turnover of the acquired company in 2018 was EUR 3 million, with total personnel of 30 people, half of which own staff and the other half comprising subcontractors. The company was founded in 2002 and it is located in Alphen aan den Rijn, between Den Haag and Amsterdam.

MIWO Luchtbehandelingstechniek B.V. will continue its operation after the acquisition as its own unit and with its current name. The current Managing Director, Arco Michaelis, will continue as the head of the unit's operation.

"I am really happy about this acquisition and look forward to growing our business together as the top provider in the market," Mr. Michaelis says.

The Halton Foodservice Netherlands team will move to the same location with the MIWO team for operational efficiency.

Further information:

Georges Gaspar, Director

Halton Foodservice

Tel. +33-629440322

Email: georges.gaspar@halton.com

Kai Konola

CEO, Halton Group

Tel. +358-40-502-4900

Email: kai.konola@halton.com

