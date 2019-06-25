SRV Yhtiöt Oyj: Saku Sipola appointed President and CEO of SRV Group Plc

SRV GROUP PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 25 JUNE 2019 9.30 EET

Saku Sipola appointed President and CEO of SRV Group Plc

SRV Group Plc's Board of Directors have appointed M.Sc. (Tech) Saku Sipola as President and CEO of SRV Group Plc. He will start in his role at a later specified date, latest on 1 January 2020.

Sipola joins SRV from SATO Corporation, where he has worked as the President and CEO since 2015. Prior to that Sipola, 50, has worked as President and CEO of Pohjolan Design-Talo Oy, director at Rautaruukki Corporation and held various management positions with YIT Group.

"SRV is known as a skilled builder of demanding projects, and the company has around 50 ongoing projects in growth centres, for example Finavia T2 terminal, Bridge Hospital in Helsinki, Hospital Nova in Jyväskylä, Hospital TAYS Etupiha in Tampere, several schools and housing, and naturally Tampere Arena. Sipola's experience and skill set give him excellent requirements to continue developing SRV further. The company wants to be the best in its field, the best developer of urban city centres, housing producer and innovative forerunner. The Board of Directors is pleased that Sipola accepted the challenge and we wish him warmly welcome to the SRV team," says Ilpo Kokkila, Chairman of the Board of SRV Group Plc.

"SRV's challenges are widely known and the company needs a clear turnaround and new thinking. On the other hand, the company has a lot of expertise and strengths to build on its future. I am excited to start renewing SRV together with its' personnel, customers and partners," states Saku Sipola, the future President and CEO.

