ALTAMIR: Altamir and Apax Partners sell their Altran shares to Capgemini to help create an undisputed leader of digital transformation for businesses

Paris, 25 June 2019 - In connection with Capgemini group's proposed friendly takeover bid for Altran's shares, Altamir and Apax Partners have entered into an agreement with the Capgemini group to sell their entire interest in the share capital of Altran for €14.00[1] per share.

Altamir and Apax Partners became Altran shareholders in August 2008. Since then, they have supported the group in its development strategy, which has primarily consisted in:

· establishing a very significant position in the US market,

· creating its GlobalShore business employing more than 17,500 people, including about 10,000 in India, and

· moving toward the management of large, outsourced R&D projects for prominent customers.

In March 2018, Altamir and Apax Partners supported Altran through its transformational acquisition of the US company Aricent for $2 billion, thereby creating the undisputed global leader in engineering services and outsourced R&D. Altamir and Apax Partners participated in the €750 million capital increase, pro-rata to their interest in Altran.

Employing approximately 47,000 people in more than 30 countries, Altran generated close to €3 billion in revenues in 2018 (versus €1.65 billion in 2007 at the time of the investment by Apax Partners and Altamir), of which approximately two-thirds were from abroad. Its operating margin nearly doubled in 11 years, reaching 12.1% in 2018.

"I am proud that Altamir has supported the transformation of Altran, which in ten years has become the undisputed leader of innovation and advanced engineering consulting. I firmly believe that Capgemini is the ideal partner to leverage the skill of Altran's teams"said Maurice Tchenio, Chairman of Altamir Gérance.

"It brought me great pleasure to support Altran's executives and teams in the company's international growth and the evolution of its business model. The tie-up with Capgemini will create a global player with a unique combination of expertise, enabling Altran to consolidate its leadership in the market of engineering services and R&D" said Gilles Rigal, Partner at Apax Partners.

About Altamir

Altamir is a listed private equity company (Euronext Paris-B, ticker: LTA) founded in 1995 and with an investment portfolio of nearly €1bn. Its objective is to provide shareholders with long term capital appreciation and regular dividends by investing in a diversified portfolio of private equity investments.

Altamir's investment policy is to invest via and with the funds managed or advised by Apax Partners SAS and Apax Partners LLP, two leading private equity firms that take majority or lead positions in buyouts and growth capital transactions and seek ambitious value creation objectives.

In this way, Altamir provides access to a diversified portfolio of fast-growing companies across Apax's sectors of specialisation (TMT, Consumer, Healthcare, Services) and in complementary market segments (mid-sized companies in continental European countries and larger companies across Europe, North America and key emerging markets).

Altamir derives certain tax benefits from its status as an SCR ("Société de Capital Risque"). As such, Altamir is exempt from corporate tax and the company's investors may benefit from tax exemptions, subject to specific holding-period and dividend-reinvestment conditions.

For more information: www.altamir.fr

Contact

Claire Peyssard Moses

Tel.: +33 1 53 65 01 74

E-mail: investors@altamir.fr

[1] After payment of the €0.24 dividend per share.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF:Télécharger le PDF