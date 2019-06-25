PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on June 21, 2019 25-Jun-2019 / 08:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on June 21, 2019 PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that the Company's Board of Directors held a meeting in absentia on June 21, 2019. Resolutions passed on Items of the agenda: Item 1. On approval of amendments to the Decision on the additional issue of the Company's securities. The resolution adopted: To approve amendments to the Decision on the additional issue of RusHydro shares (ordinary shares) (Schedule 1 hereto). Item 2. On approval of amendments to the Company's Securities Prospectus. The resolution adopted: To approve amendments to the RusHydro Securities Prospectus (for ordinary shares) (Schedule 2 hereto). Item 3. On approval of the report on the interim results of the fulfillment of the Company's Business Plan for 2019 considering the actual results for Q1 2019 (including the report on the fulfillment of the Investment Program, inter alia, the Comprehensive Modernization Program of Generating Facilities, for Q1 2019). The resolution adopted: To approve the report on the interim results of execution of the Business Plan for 2019 considering the actual results for Q1 2019 (including the report on the fulfillment of the Investment Program, inter alia, the Complex Modernization Program for Generating Facilities, for Q1 2019) (Schedule 3 hereto). Item 4. On approval of the report on the fulfillment of the Annual Complex Procurement Program of the Company for Q1 2019. The resolution adopted: To approve the report on execution of RusHydro's Annual Complex Procurement Program for Q1 2019 (Schedule 4 hereto). Item 5. On election of members of Committees under the Company's Board of Directors. 5.1. On election of members to the HR and Remuneration (Nominations) Committee under the Company's Board of Directors. The resolution adopted: 1) To terminate ahead of time the powers of Sergey Nikolayevich Ivanov, a member of the HR and Remuneration (Nominations) Committee under the Company's Board of Directors. 2) To elect Pavel Sergeyevich Grachev, a member of the Board of Directors, to the HR and Remuneration (Nominations) Committee under the Company's Board of Directors. 5.2. On election of members to the Audit Committee under the Company's Board of Directors. The resolution adopted: 1) To terminate ahead of time the powers of Sergey Nikolayevich Ivanov, a member of the Audit Committee under the Company's Board of Directors. 2) To elect Pavel Sergeyevich Grachev, a member of the Board of Directors, to the Audit Committee under the Company's Board of Directors. 3) To elect Pavel Sergeyevich Grachev the Chairman of the Audit Committee under the Company's Board of Directors. Item 6. On approval of the reports on the performance results of the Committees under the RusHydro Board of Directors for the corporate year 2018-2019. The resolution adopted: To postpone the matter to a later date. Item 7. On consideration of the Company's Management Board Performance Report for 2018. The resolution adopted: To take into consideration the Company's Management Board Performance Report for 2018 (Schedule 5 hereto). Item 8. On approval of the Company's internal documents: 8.1. On amending the Unified Regulation on Procurement of Products for the Needs of RusHydro Group: on extending the practice of using factoring in performing contracts for supply of goods (performance of work, provision of services). The resolution adopted: 1. To amend clause 5.3.9 of the Unified Regulation on Procurement of Products for the Needs of RusHydro Group approved by Decision of the RusHydro Board of Directors (Minutes No. 277 dated October 4, 2018) to read as follows: "5.3.9. A procurement notice and/or procurement documentation may provide for the use of assignment of claim (factoring) in performing product delivery contracts concluded by the Customer with small and medium business entities based on the results of procurements held in the form of a competitive tender in accordance with the provisions of the civil laws of the Russian Federation." 2. To instruct the Chairman of the Management Board and General Director of the Company N. G. Shulginov: 2.1. To notify controlled organizations that have acceded to the Unified Regulation on Procurement of Products for the Needs of RusHydro Group about the amendments introduced thereto within 10 business days after this resolution is adopted. 2.2. To publish information about the execution of Directives of the Government of the Russian Federation No. 4111p-p13 dated May 8, 2019, along with the electronic copies of the supporting documents on the Interdepartmental State Property Management Portal by July 10, 2019. Item 9. On the consideration of matters of significance to the Company: 9.1. On the creation of a Centralized Service Center performing accounting and tax accounting functions and generation of reports in RusHydro Group. The resolution adopted: To approve establishing of a Centralized Service Center performing accounting and tax accounting functions and generation of reports in RusHydro Group based at HydroEngineering Siberia JSC. 9.2. On the consideration of the report on the progress of the Action Plan (the list of measures) for the implementation of occupational standards in the Company's operations. The resolution adopted: To approve the report on the progress of the implementation of the Action Plan (the list of measures) for the introduction of occupational standards in the Company's operations in Q4 2018 and Q1 2019 (Schedule 6 hereto). 9.3. On the progress of priority projects for the construction of two facilities in the Far East (CHPP in Sovetskaya Gavan, Sakhalin GRES-2 (stage 1)) as of March 31, 2019. The resolution adopted: To take note of information on the progress of the priority projects of construction of two facilities in the Far East (CHPP in Sovetskaya Gavan, Sakhalin GRES-2 (stage 1)) as of March 31, 2019 (Schedule 7 hereto). 9.4. On recognizing candidates to the Company's Board of Directors (a Member of the Company's Board of Directors) as independent. The resolution adopted: In accordance with the recommendations of the HR and Remuneration (Nominations) Committee under the Company's Board of Directors: 1. To take into account the information on the results of the evaluation of conformance of A. O. Chekunkov, a candidate nominated for election to the Company's Board of Directors at the annual General Meeting of Shareholders in 2019, to the independence criteria stipulated in Schedule 4 to the MOEX Listing Rules. A. O. Chekunkov is not affiliated with the Company, a substantial shareholder of the Company, or the Company's competitors. Mr. Chekunkov has formal criteria of affiliation with: - The state, as Mr. Chekunkov is General Director of the Far East and Baikal Region Development Fund JSC, an organization controlled by the Russian Federation. - The Company's substantial counterparty, the Far East and Baikal Region Development Fund JSC (FEDF), as the amount of liabilities between the Company and the FEDF under a loan agreement exceeds 2% of the book value of assets and 2% of revenue of the FEDF. To note that the affiliation between A. O. Chekunkov and the state and a

