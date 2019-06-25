Appnovation Unveils New UK & EMEA Leadership Team

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2019 / Global digital consultancy Appnovation has made two key appointments to its senior leadership team for the UK and EMEA to enhance its full-service digital capabilities and strengthen its presence across the region.

R/GA Client Service Director Jez Proctor has been appointed Managing Director for the UK, while Amanda Glasgow joins as Appnovation's Head of Experience for EMEA from Publicis Sapient where she was Creative Director.

Jez, who played a pivotal role in creating O2's award-winning Virtual Michael Bublé campaign, will lead activation for all of Appnovation's client projects in the market, working alongside Head of Technology for the UK, Colin McClure, and collaborating closely with Appnovation's Belgium MD Piet-Hein van Drie.

Meanwhile Amanda, an award-winning digital creative and a former judge at the D&AD Awards, will contribute her 25 years' digital design expertise, to boost Appnovation's creative consultancy offer across EMEA, working with clients on developing cutting-edge digital solutions.

Based in the UK, Amanda will work closely with the consultancy's other regional leaders: Andrew Dunbar, General Manager EMEA, John Sutherby, who has been appointed Head of Technology EMEA, and Annick Daems, who becomes Head of People Success EMEA.

Annick, who joined Appnovation in 2016 following its acquisition of European digital agency, Wunderkraut Benelux, will now lead the roll-out of Appnovation's newly revamped brand across all of its offices in the region.

The new appointments are part of Appnovation's international expansion drive and aim to ensure the company's full-service agency model is reflected across its key markets. Appnovation delivers meaningful business outcomes through digital strategy and deep industry focus, with an emphasis on user-centric, design-led Experience and Open Technology platforms. Headquartered in Vancouver, with offices in Europe, the US and Asia, the 350-strong company partners multinationals and market leaders across financial services, life sciences, auto, healthcare, retail, media and government.

Appnovation's recent projects include multinational enterprise platforms for the pharmaceutical industry, highly effective content-based reporting tools for the financial sector and robust, scalable portals for international trade organisations. In addition, Appnovation has also delivered a number of engagement-focused solutions such as an award-winning app and website to support smokers wishing to quit, using the power of their social network.

Appnovation's General Manager EMEA, Andrew Dunbar says:

"Solving real-world business problems is at the heart of what we do at Appnovation. Driven by the demands of our customers, we've evolved our strategic, client outcome-focused model to seamlessly integrate best-in-class Experience design with our legacy technical implementation capabilities. We're now helping brands to understand the role digital can play in realising strategic opportunities and objectives, whether that be doubling sales through eCommerce or growing brand awareness with a target audience.

"It's this combination of strategy and execution which brands need from their digital consultancies and which we are delivering every day for our clients. With the combined experience and knowledge of our enhanced leadership teams in EMEA and the UK, our regional clients will now have access to the very best capabilities Appnovation can offer."

Photo: Jez Proctor, Amanda Glasgow, John Sutherby, and Andrew Dunbar

