ExOne's new S-Max Pro includes the latest Siemens' Digital Enterprise Portfolio of software and automation technology to leverage the benefits of Industry 4.0

MindSphere the open cloud-based IoT operating system from Siemens supports machine operators by advanced analytics and automated or timely decision-making

ExOne plans to expand the partnership with Siemens across its industry-leading industrial 3D printers for tooling and production metal

The ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE) ("ExOne"), the global leader in industrial sand and metal 3D printers using binder jetting technology, today announced a partnership with Siemens, the global technology powerhouse in automation and digitalization, that will benefit industrial customers in the foundry, aerospace, automotive, energy and other markets.

Siemens' Digital Enterprise Portfolio of software and automation technology including MindSphere are fully implemented on the all-new S-Max Pro sand printer, that can achieve print speeds of up to 135 l/h (18 s/layer). The S-Max Pro is being launched at the 2019 GIFA International Foundry Trade Fair. Visitors are invited to experience the technology in Hall 15 at Stand A11 through June 29 at the Messe Düsseldorf in Germany.

"With this expanded partnership, ExOne will deliver even more value to our foundry and manufacturing customers who rely on our industrial 3D printers," said ExOne CEO John Hartner. "We are proud to be the first industrial 3D printer to fully integrate the latest of Siemens control, sensing and motion technologies and this new MindSphere technology, which will give our customers a new level of control and plant integration."

Dr. Karsten Heuser, Vice President of Additive Manufacturing at Siemens Digital Industries, said, "We are proud to further strengthen our partnership with ExOne and advance the industrialization of additive manufacturing. Siemens brings new digital technologies and its profound industrial domain knowhow to help ExOne generate further value. The new ExOne S-Max Pro 3D printer proves that seamlessly integrated software and automation solutions result in shorter time to market, higher performance and maximum availability."

Connected ExOne 3D Printing Systems

The Digital Enterprise portfolio from Siemens comprises integrated hardware, software and services supporting ExOne to leverage the benefits of Industry 4.0. In the center of this holistic approach stands the "Digital Twin" using a shared data model alongside the entire value chain: from the machine concept over machine simulation, engineering and commissioning to operations and services. Machine operators secure their investments with shorter lead times, increased machine performance and smarter service decisions.

The ExOne APP "3D Live" runs on MindSphere the open cloud-based IoT operating system from Siemens to analyze machine data and other relevant information in real-time, providing the basis for automated or timely decision-making, turning data into value. As an example, ExOne machines enable the operator to identify anomalies for improving maintenance and repair activities so that unplanned downtime can be avoided.

"We look forward to working with Siemens to further our capabilities in delivering production solutions for industrial 3D printing. Together we will help our customers integrate our systems into new smart factories and integrate with those already deploying Siemens' technology," Hartner added.

Visit ExOne's website to learn more: https://www.exone.com.

About ExOne

ExOne is a global provider of 3D printing machines and 3D printed and other products, materials and services to industrial customers. ExOne's business primarily consists of manufacturing and selling 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its installed base of 3D printing machines. ExOne's machines serve direct and indirect applications. Direct printing produces a component; indirect printing makes a tool to produce a component. ExOne offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers through its network of ExOne Adoption Centers ("EACs"). ExOne also supplies the associated materials, including consumables and replacement parts, and other services, including training and technical support that is necessary for purchasers of its 3D printing machines to print products. The Company believes that its ability to print in a variety of industrial materials, as well as its industry-leading volumetric output (as measured by build box size and printing speed) uniquely position ExOne to serve the needs of industrial customers.

About Siemens

Siemens Digital Industries (DI) is an innovation leader in automation and digitalization. Closely collaborating with partners and customers, DI drives the digital transformation in the process and discrete industries. With its Digital Enterprise portfolio, DI provides companies of all sizes with an end-to-end set of products, solutions and services to integrate and digitalize the entire value chain. Optimized for the specific needs of each industry, DI's unique portfolio supports customers to achieve greater productivity and flexibility. DI is constantly adding innovations to its portfolio to integrate cutting-edge future technologies. Siemens Digital Industries has its global headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany, and has around 75,000 employees internationally.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 170 years. The company is active around the globe, focusing on the areas of power generation and distribution, intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems, and automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. Through the separately managed company Siemens Mobility, a leading supplier of smart mobility solutions for rail and road transport, Siemens is shaping the world market for passenger and freight services. Due to its majority stakes in the publicly listed companies Siemens Healthineers AG and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, Siemens is also a world-leading supplier of medical technology and digital healthcare services as well as environmentally friendly solutions for onshore and offshore wind power generation. In fiscal 2018, which ended on September 30, 2018, Siemens generated revenue of €83.0 billion and net income of €6.1 billion. At the end of September 2018, the company had around 379,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

