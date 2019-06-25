Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has expanded its team in the UK with the appointment of Mark Walker as Head of Customer and Broker Engagement.

"I'm extremely pleased to have Mark leading our efforts to expand our broker and customer relationships across the UK. He brings to this new role more than two decades of industry experience and a great passion and commitment to growing BHSI's partnerships in this important market," said Chris Colahan, President, UK and Europe, BHSI.

Mark was most recently Head of SME, Affinity Digital, Asia Pacific at QBE. Before that, he was CEO Hong Kong at QBE. He also served as CEO, Hong Kong Specialty at RSA and held numerous other leadership positions at RSA in the UK and Emerging Markets over more than a decade.

Mark will be based in BHSI's London office and can be reached at +44 2034 294 937 or via email at mark.walker@bhspecialty.com.

