Emollients & Oils for Personal Care and Cosmetics Market Worth $1.54 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global emollients & oils for personal care and cosmetics market size is expected to reach USD 1.54 billion by 2025, according to a report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the rapid emergence of new cosmetic brands, emerging economies, and rising adoption of digital technologies.

Key suggestions from the report:

The skin care application is expected to hold a major market share in terms of volume whereas the deodorant application segment is expected to register the highest growth rate in terms of revenue during the forecast period

In 2017, Europe was the largest consumer of emollients and oils for personal care and cosmetics market

Asia Pacific is expected to generate revenue around USD 450 million by 2025 owing to increasing manufacturing base across the region

Some of the key market players are The Lubrizol Corporation; Evonik Industries AG; Innospec, Inc.; BASF SE; and Stephenson Group Limited.

Read 79 page research report with TOC on "Emollients & Oils for Personal Care and Cosmetics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Sun Care, Deodorants, Skin Care, Hair Care), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/emollients-oils-personal-care-cosmetics-market

Shifting focus of business and distribution relationship for product manufacturers and ingredient suppliers is towards online sales platforms is challenging the primary sales channels. This is not only enabling ease in accessibility but is also boosting the international potential customer base. Thus, the manufacturers are increasingly focusing on digital engagement to boost the sales of cosmetics and personal care products.

Emollients and oils manufacturers are strengthening their presence across the emerging economies owing to a strong potential of growth across Asia and Middle East and Africa. These developing geographies are depicting as the source of innovation and are modernizing the personal care industry with increasing investments from major market players.

The developed regions account for a majority of share of the emollients and oils for personal care and cosmetics market owing to the presence of a large number of manufacturers and high product consumption on account of premium spending capacity.

Grand View Research has segmented the global emollients and oils for personal care and cosmetics market on the basis of application and region:

Emollients & Oils for Personal Care & Cosmetics Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Sun care



Deodorants



Skin care



Hair care



Others

Emollients & Oils for Personal Care & Cosmetics Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



MEA



Saudi Arabia



CSA



Brazil

Find more research reports on Personal Care & Cosmetics Industry, by Grand View Research:

Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market - Growth in the detergents & cleaners segment is expected to be a key market driver for the SLS market owing to its property that allows separation of dirt molecules from the surface providing better contact between the product and the surface.

Growth in the detergents & cleaners segment is expected to be a key market driver for the SLS market owing to its property that allows separation of dirt molecules from the surface providing better contact between the product and the surface. Personal Care Market - Personal care market is expected to be fueled on account of growing demand for gender-specific products such as shampoos, conditioners, shaving creams and face masks and peels.

Personal care market is expected to be fueled on account of growing demand for gender-specific products such as shampoos, conditioners, shaving creams and face masks and peels. Wet Shave Market - The global market is anticipated to grow at a rapid rate for the forecast period owing to increase in corporate culture and growing awareness about personal grooming among men.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter