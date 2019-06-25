NXTFactor: Ten Asian Food Hall is the Latest Asian Fusion Addition to Philadelphia

Joining Other Top Asian Cuisine Restaurants like SUGA and JJ Thai Cuisine in Rittenhouse, this Brightly Lit, Asian Fusion Fast-Casual Stop Serves Traditional Food with a Modern Twist

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2019 / Originally hailing from College Park, Maryland, Ten Asian Food Hall recently opened its doors at 1715 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA. Joining other top Asian cuisine restaurants like SUGA and JJ Thai Cuisine in Rittenhouse, this brightly lit, Asian fusion fast-casual stop serves traditional food with a modern twist.

To learn more about Ten Asian Food Hall, please follow them on Instagram

The food hall consists of two store brands: Poke Man and TSAOCAA, which delightfully contributes to the wide selection of food and drinks available.

"Our bubble tea is made using pure natural tea. We don't use powdered tea like other companies. It gives our tea a fresher taste," the General Manager, Henry, explains, "We offer green, black, and Oolong tea all with a variety of fruit flavors."

"This food hall is a pretty modern concept starting to spring up in various areas of the city," Kelly N, one of Ten Asian's most recent Yelpers, says. "There's a good variety of items to choose from: poke bowls, ramen, bento boxes, hibachi, and chicken sandwiches along with a few select appetizers. For ramen, poke, and hibachi, you can either choose from signature items or customize your own."

Despite just recently opening, Ten Asian Food Hall already has plans for new flavors that will be coming to the menu soon. Interested in visiting? The food hall is open from 10:30AM to 9:30PM every day.

For more information about Ten Asian Food Hall, please visit https://tenasianfoodhallpa.com/ or call 215-273-9193.

