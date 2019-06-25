Guident Ltd. Acquires Additional IP for Autonomous Vehicle Communication and Safety Network

SILICON VALLEY, CA and LONDON, U.K. / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2019 / Guident Ltd., the developer of software apps for autonomous vehicles, cars and drones announces it has acquired the exclusive license to patent application PCT US19 14 547 entitled: "Visual sensor fusion and data sharing across connected vehicles for active safety" from Michigan State University.

This important patent application describes methods for enhancing the safety of AV's (autonomous vehicles) by enabling them to share information with other AV's and drones regarding objects detected by their sensors. This proprietary method may improve safety by providing a more robust, real-time system for detecting pedestrians, traffic conditions and potential hazards.

Autonomous vehicles, self-driving cars, driver-less vehicles, autonomous cars, no matter how you describe them, vehicle safety and communication is key. Source: Guident Ltd., Zapp2Photo / Shutterstock.com

Harald Braun, Chairman at Guident said, "We are pleased to announce that Guident has acquired the exclusive license to PCT US19 14 547. This patent application leverages the forthcoming 5G network for acquiring and sharing vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-object information to improve safety and reduce the likelihood of autonomous vehicle and drone accidents by empowering AV's to "see" not only what its sensors detect, but what the sensors of all nearby vehicles are able to detect."

In a recent survey by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) (Pwc.com), 43% of respondents indicated that a key perceived disadvantage of AV's self-driving cars relates to safety concerns. In March 2018, an Uber self-driving car struck and killed a woman in Arizona when she moved in front of it suddenly. This is believed to be the first ever pedestrian fatality involving an autonomous vehicle.

Guident is seeking to address these safety concerns with IP and software to enhance the safety and practical utilization of AV's and drones to help prevent future accidents from occurring.

In Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis just signed a state law that will allow fully autonomous cars, without a safety driver present, to circulate on the public roads throughout Florida, starting July 1st, 2019. DeSantis hopes the new law will make Florida competitive with other states that have embraced self-driving vehicles and testing on their roads.

Many leading companies in various industries have been developing and testing their own versions of driverless autonomous vehicles and delivery drones. Industry players such as Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER), LYFT Inc. (LYFT), United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS), FedEx Corporation (FDX), and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) with two of its subsidiaries Waymo LLC and Wing Aviation LLC, just to name a few.

Recently, the United States Postal Service (USPS) started a long-haul test for transporting mail using self-driving trucks, to help address driver shortages and reduce delivery times and costs. Walmart (WMT) and Kroger (KR) also announced they are piloting grocery delivery via autonomous vehicles to reduce delivery costs, narrow delivery windows, make products more accessible and save time for their customers. Amazon (AMZN) recently began field-testing a small self-driving package delivery drone called the Amazon Scout.

The autonomous vehicle market is expected to reach US $65 billion by 2027 and the drone logistics and transportation market is projected to reach US $29 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 21% from 2022 to 2027.In the U.S. alone, approximately 50 million packages are delivered each day. This number is expected to rise to 100 million per day by 2026.

"All of these autonomous, driverless passenger and delivery applications could potentially benefit from having additional sensor information from nearby AV and drones to improve their safety," said Braun.

