CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial: periodic report on the buy-back program

London, June 25, 2019



CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that, under the common share buy-back program currently in place, the Company has completed the transactions reported in aggregate as follows:

Date Number of common shares purchased Average price

per share

including fees Consideration

including fees Consideration (*)

including fees (€) (€) ($) June 14, 2019 83,346 8.3984 699,974.61 788,521.40 June 21, 2019 564,880 8.9374 5,048,547.45 5,712,936.29 Total 648,226 - 5,748,522.06 6,501,457.69

After the purchases announced today and considering those previously executed under the program, the total invested amount is approximately €97.01 million ($110.90 million) for a total amount of 10,755,801 common shares purchased.

As of June 24, 2019 the Company held 14,687,293 common shares, net of the common shares already delivered to fulfill its obligations arising from equity incentive plans.

Since February 12, 2016 the Company has purchased a total of 22,973,654 own common shares for an amount of approximately €215.03 million ($252.48 million).



A comprehensive overview of the purchases carried out under the current share buy-back program as well as the details of the above transactions, inclusive of the indication of the regulated markets where purchases were made, are available on the Company's corporate website at the following address: buy-back program chart.

(*) All translations determined from Euro to US Dollar at the exchange rate reported by the European Central Bank on the date of each purchase.

