sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 25.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

29,65 Euro		-0,125
-0,42 %
WKN: TRAT0N ISIN: DE000TRAT0N7 Ticker-Symbol: 8TRA 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Vor-IPO
1-Jahres-Chart
TRATON SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TRATON SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,30
30,00
11:45
-
-
-
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TRATON SE
TRATON SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TRATON SE29,65-0,42 %