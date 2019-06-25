Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 24-June-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 352.96p INCLUDING current year revenue 357.75p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 347.64p INCLUDING current year revenue 352.43p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---