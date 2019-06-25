SZBG selected to feature in new BBC documentary "Urban Mobility: The Future of Mass Transit"

Shenzhen Bus Group Co., Ltd. (SZBG) (The Group), a significant transportation provider in China and operator of the world's largest fleet of electric buses, received the award for "Outstanding Achievement" in recognition of the Group's comprehensive electrification at the Global Public Transport Summit for "their pioneering contribution to the environment." SZBG received the award following the election of Joe Ma (Ma Ching Yuen), Deputy General Manager, SZBG, as the new chairman of the Taxi Ride hailing committee of International Association of Public Transport (UITP).

Electric bus fleet of Shenzhen Bus Group (Photo: Business Wire)

During the summit, Hallie Liao, Head of the International Department of SZBG, shared Shenzhen's experience in the setting-up of an on-demand bus service in the city and participated in the panel discussion on the theme of "On-demand shared transport: optimising mobility services with new technology."

"Participating in this Summit for the first time is of great importance to the Group and allows us to demonstrate to the world our sustained efforts towards green transportation," said Joe Ma. "It also gives us a great opportunity to learn from our peers from across the world and establish new business partnerships."

Shenzhen Bus Group Goes Global with BBC

International Association of Public Transport (UITP) commissioned BBC to produce a series of documentaries titled "Urban Mobility: The Future of Mass Transit." Premiered at the Summit, the documentary series focus on the global evolution and outlook where cities are most developed in terms of public transportation.

The documentary selected the world's first pure electric bus fleet in Shenzhen as one of the future features of major world cities hoping to go "green." SZBG's bus and taxi fleets achieved full electrification of 6,053 buses and 4,681 taxis in 2017 and 2018 respectively. The Group currently operates 104 charging stations with 1,700 electric bus chargers and some 980 electric taxi chargers. The Group is going to build another 6,100 taxi chargers in the near future to service the city's entire taxi fleet of 22,000 which are all electric.

In December 2017, SZBG launched "Alphaba," the world's first-ever self-driving bus trial on open road. Having successfully accumulated 20,000km of trial run under various harsh climate conditions, including rainstorms, typhoons and extreme heat, without incidents, it is now the longest continuous pilot self-driving demonstration in the world.

"The Group will continue to look at new ways to modernise transportation in China and looks forward to actively participating in and contributing to the development of global public transportation," said Wang Huinong, General Manager of SZBG.

About the Summit

With a history of almost 130 years, the UITP Global Public Transport Summit remains the world's biggest event dedicated to sustainable mobility.

Themed "Art of Public Transportation," the 2019 summit was held between June 9th and 12th in Stockholm, Sweden. Covering all urban and regional transport modes across the globe, the summit gathered over 350 exhibitors from 35 countries this year.

About Shenzhen Bus Group

Shenzhen Bus Group Co., Ltd (SZBG), established in 1975, is one of the largest public transportation operators in China and the largest in Shenzhen City. Currently operating a total fleet of around 13,000 vehicles and employing some 30,000 employees, SZBG is renowned for having the largest electric public transportation fleet in the world.

