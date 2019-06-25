Kyoto, Japan, June 25, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Hacarus Inc, the leading provider of lightweight and explainable AI, was today awarded the Grand Prize by DS Pharma Animal Health for its innovative AI-enabled technology platform 'HACARUS.ai'."It is a great honor to receive this award for our work in creating technology that will improve animals' lives. Together with DS Pharma, we see a great opportunity to revolutionize animal health diagnostics with our AI technology, making treatment safer, faster and more humane," said Kenshin Fujiwara, CEO and Founder of Hacarus.DS Pharma Animal Health is Japan's largest provider of animal health services, supporting some 11,000 animal hospitals and veterinarian clinics throughout the nation. It is also a market leader in the fields of companion animal-, livestock- and fisheries businesses. Through its 'New Business Search Program to Support Animal Health', DS Pharma is focused on finding the best leading-edge services and technologies that will help propel animal health, diagnostics and maintenance into the next century.Amongst 18 project proposals shortlisted for innovation, impact and business potential, Hacarus was awarded the Grand Prize. The collaboration, aimed at bringing Hacarus Sparse Modeling-based AI tools to animal health diagnostics, sees DS Pharma and Hacarus working together on both a proprietary medical device and accompanying cloud services. Following a successful initial phase, the two companies will proceed towards a commercial partnership to provide AI enhanced animal health diagnostics in Japan and beyond.About DS Pharma Animal Health Co., Ltd.DS Pharma Animal Health is an R&D company established in July 2010 as a separate company from the business division of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. Based on the experience and results gained through more than 70 years in the animal medicine business the company manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products for animals. In addition to medicines and functional foods, the company is expanding its business domain to the entire veterinary healthcare cycle - examinations, diagnoses, medicines and aftercare - and promoting transformation into a company that provides smart solutions. Please visit https://animal.ds-pharma.co.jp/.About HacarusHacarus Inc, founded in 2014 in Kyoto, Japan is the leading provider of explainable lightweight AI tools, backed by Miyako Capital (Kyoto University), among others. Its solutions are used in the medical and manufacturing fields to enable humans to make better, faster and more reliable decisions based on AI-driven insights. Hacarus' proprietary AI engine is built using 'Sparse Modeling', an AI method that understands data like a human would - by its unique key features - and is far more resource, time and energy efficient when compared to 'Deep Learning'. Please visit https://hacarus.com.Source: Hacarus Inc.Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.