AfriAg Global Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, June 25
25 June 2019
AfriAg Global PLC
("AfriAg Global" or the "Company")
Director/ PDMR Shareholding
AfriAg Global PLC announces that David Lenigas, the Executive Chairman of the Company has, on 24 June 2019, purchased 17,000,000 ordinary shares of 0.1p each ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 0.11941 pence per share, in a transaction completed on the market. Following this share purchase, Mr Lenigas' holding in the Company has increased to 141 million Ordinary Shares, representing 4.68 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.
The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|David Lenigas
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Chairman of the Company
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|24 June 2019
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|AFRIAG GLOBAL PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800ZW9OCVM8OIEO02
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.1 PENCE EACH
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|PURCHASE
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|-
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|17,000,000 ORDINARY SHARES AT 0.11941 PENCE EACH
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|24 June 2019
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|NEX Exchange Growth Market