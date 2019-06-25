sprite-preloader
AfriAg Global Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, June 25

25 June 2019

AfriAg Global PLC

("AfriAg Global" or the "Company")

Director/ PDMR Shareholding

AfriAg Global PLC announces that David Lenigas, the Executive Chairman of the Company has, on 24 June 2019, purchased 17,000,000 ordinary shares of 0.1p each ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 0.11941 pence per share, in a transaction completed on the market. Following this share purchase, Mr Lenigas' holding in the Company has increased to 141 million Ordinary Shares, representing 4.68 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

-ENDS-

AfriAg Global Plc:
David Lenigas (Executive Chairman)		+44 (0)20 7440 0640
Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited
Guy Miller
Fungai Ndoro		+44 (0)20 7469 0930
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameDavid Lenigas
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusExecutive Chairman of the Company
b)Initial notification /Amendment24 June 2019
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameAFRIAG GLOBAL PLC
b)LEI213800ZW9OCVM8OIEO02
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.1 PENCE EACH

IM00B3VVCM89
b)Nature of the transactionPURCHASE
c)Price(s) and volume(s)-
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		17,000,000 ORDINARY SHARES AT 0.11941 PENCE EACH
e)Date of the transaction24 June 2019
f)Place of the transactionNEX Exchange Growth Market

