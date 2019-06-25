AfriAg Global Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

25 June 2019

AfriAg Global PLC

("AfriAg Global" or the "Company")

Director/ PDMR Shareholding

AfriAg Global PLC announces that David Lenigas, the Executive Chairman of the Company has, on 24 June 2019, purchased 17,000,000 ordinary shares of 0.1p each ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 0.11941 pence per share, in a transaction completed on the market. Following this share purchase, Mr Lenigas' holding in the Company has increased to 141 million Ordinary Shares, representing 4.68 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

-ENDS-