Pöyry Oyj: ÅF has gained title to the minority shares in Pöyry and the shares in Pöyry will delist from Nasdaq Helsinki

ÅF has gained title to the minority shares in Pöyry and the shares in Pöyry will delist from Nasdaq Helsinki

The arbitral tribunal appointed by the Redemption Committee of the Finland Chamber of Commerce has today confirmed in an interim award that ÅF Pöyry AB (publ) ("ÅF") has the right to redeem the minority shares in Pöyry Plc ("Pöyry") and that ÅF has the right to gain title to the minority shares by posting a security approved by the arbitral tribunal for the payment of the redemption price and interest accruing thereon.

ÅF has today posted security approved by the arbitral tribunal in connection with the redemption of the minority shares in Pöyry and thus gained title to all the shares in Pöyry in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 6 of the Finnish Companies Act. After the security has been posted and the title to the shares transferred, the minority shareholders of Pöyry being parties to the redemption proceedings cease being shareholders of Pöyry and are entitled to receive only the redemption price and interest payable thereon.

Upon Pöyry's application, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Nasdaq Helsinki") has on April 26, 2019 decided that the shares in Pöyry will be delisted from the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki after ÅF has gained title to all the shares in Pöyry in the redemption proceedings in accordance with the Finnish Companies Act. The quoting of the shares in Pöyry on Nasdaq Helsinki ceases on or about June 25, 2019 in accordance with a separate release published by Nasdaq Helsinki.

