ZEAL Network SE ( -) ZEAL Network SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 25-Jun-2019 / 12:34 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *ZEAL Network SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated* Title: Mr First name: Dr Helmut Wilhelm Last name(s): Becker *2. Reason for the notification* _a) Position / status_ Position: Member of the management team _b) Initial notification_ *3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* _a) Name_ ZEAL Network SE _b) LEI_ 391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46 *4. Details of the transaction(s)* _a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code_ Type: Shares ISIN: GB00BHD66J44 _b) Nature of the transaction_ Buy of Shares _c) Price(s) and volume(s)_ *Price(s)* *Volume(s)* *Total* 19.000 EUR 3,510 66,690.00 EUR 18.500 EUR 127 2,349.50 EUR 18.340 EUR 203 3,723.02 EUR 18.600 EUR 70 1,302.00 EUR 18.620 EUR 70 1,303.40 EUR 18.540 EUR 1,158 21,469.32 EUR 18.660 EUR 39 727.74 EUR 18.420 EUR 40 736.80 EUR _d) Aggregated information_ *Price* *Aggregated volume* *Total* 18.843 EUR 5,217 98,301.78 EUR _e) Date of the transaction_ 2019-06-24 _f) Place of the transaction_ Name: XETRA MIC: XETR ISIN: GB00BHD66J44 Category Code: DSH TIDM: - LEI Code: 391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46 Sequence No.: 11243 EQS News ID: 830453 End of Announcement EQS News Service

