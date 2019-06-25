Ferratum Oyj: Appointment of new Group Chief Financial Officer

Helsinki, 25 June, 2019 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Ferratum" or the "Group"), is pleased to announce that Bernd Egger has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer for the Group, succeeding Dr. Clemens Krause, who will focus fully on his responsibilities as Chief Risk Officer of the Group. Bernd will join Ferratum on 1 August 2019 and will also be appointed as a member of Ferratum's Leadership Team with effect from the same date.

Bernd is a senior executive with more than 20 years of experience in international banking, finance and corporate development, of which 15 years have been spent in leadership functions such as board member and chief financial officer roles in the banking, fintech, e-money and payments industries. As CFO and board member of Paysafecard Group from 2008 through 2015, Bernd substantially contributed to the successful transformation of the business into a leading global online prepaid solution for customers. From 1999 through 2007, Bernd was a member of the executive board of Volksbank International AG (now Sberbank Europe AG), with group-wide responsibilities covering corporate development, M&A and international expansion.

Bernd joins Ferratum from mPAY24 GmbH, an Austria-based online payment service provider, which he co-owned and successfully transformed into a profitable, automated payment service provider before selling to a private equity fund. Bernd is also an active investor with a focus on early stage Fintech and e-commerce companies.

Bernd holds masters degrees in Business Administration from Austrian universities and has a Master of Science in Finance from the University of British Columbia in Vancouver.

Ferratum Group founder and CEO, Jorma Jokela, commented:

"Bernd has a strong Fintech background, a proven entrepreneurial spirit and solid track record in Finance. He joins Ferratum at an exciting time in our evolution and his prior expertise in managing the complexities of international expansion will be invaluable as Ferratum continues to grow.

Clemens has done an amazing job and played a key role in the evolution and growth path of Ferratum, our listing and evolving the Group's funding as a public company. He will continue to play a key role in maintaining the financial stability of Ferratum as Chief Risk Officer."

Bernd Egger commented:

"Ferratum's Leadership Team and employees have not only very successfully built a strong mobile financial service provider but have in fact contributed to the creation of this fascinating industry.

I am thrilled to have been offered the opportunity to bring in my professional and personal experience as part of the Leadership Team, and to contribute to driving the next phase in Ferratum's exciting growth story."

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum has expanded rapidly to operate in 23 countries across Europe, Africa, South and North America, Asia and Australia.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a range of banking services, including real time digital payments and transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European markets. Ferratum has approximately 794,000 active customers that have an open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as at 31 March 2019).

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com .

Contacts:

Ferratum Group

Dr. Clemens Krause

Chief Financial Officer & Chief Risk Officer

T: + 49 30 921 005 844

E: clemens.krause@ferratum.com



Ferratum Group

Emmi Kyykkä

Head of Group Communications & IR

T: +41 79 940 6315

E: emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com



Ferratum Group

Paul Wasastjerna

Head of Fixed Income Investor Relations

T: + 358 40 724 8247

E: paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com



Ferratum Group

Jochen Reichert

IR & Capital Markets Advisor

T: +49 170 444 2006

E: jochen.reichert@ferratum.com