ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. Seeing Acceleration in Voyent Alert! Sales

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2019 / (ISFT) ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. (the "Corporation" or the "Company" or "ICEsoft") is pleased to announce that in Q1 2019 the Company extended coverage of its recently released Voyent Alert! Multi-purpose Notification solution to an additional 22 communities, extending its total to 40 communities serviced across Canada.

"We are extremely pleased with the reception for Voyent Alert! The notifications sent by our system provide end users with more relevant context in a richer media format than is available with conventional solutions - a capability that seems to be resonating with our customers", stated Brian McKinney, President and CEO. "Our average deal size is also increasing both in terms of addressable population and subscription fees as we are now securing wins at a county and regional district level. Most notably, more than 50% of our leads are now being generated through referrals from existing customers - a direct reflection of product value and the quality of the service being delivered. ICEsoft expects the new contracts to begin generating annual recurring revenues starting in Q2 2019."

About ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp.

ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. (ISFT) is a software as a service ("SaaS") company. ICEsoft's current software, which is available as freeware with a pay to use version, is used by some 150,000 developers, 20,000 companies, and some 400 paying customers. ICEsoft's newest product Voyent Alert! is an affordable Community Alerting Service specifically designed to meet the needs of small to medium sized municipalities, regional governments and campuses. The flexible platform serves the dual purpose of alerting and advising residents during a critical incident as well as providing targeted day-to-day communication services.

