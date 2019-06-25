Theralase Technologies Inc.: Theralase Brain Cancer Pre-Clinical Research Accepted for Publication

Research Detailing Advantages of Rutherrin PhotoDynamic Therapy in deadly brain cancer, GlioBlastoma Multiforme ("GBM") to be Published in the Journal of Neuro-Oncology Advances

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2019 / Theralase Technologies Inc. ("Theralase" or "Company") (TSXV: TLT) (OTCQB: TLTFF), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of light activated PhotoDynamic Compounds ("PDC") and their associated drug formulations intended to safely and effectively destroy various cancers is pleased to announce that a scientific paper pertaining to the Company's Rutherrin based PhotoDynamic Therapy ("PDT") has been peer reviewed and selected for publication in Neuro-Oncology Advances ("NOA").

Publication in NOA of Theralase's latest pre-clinical research of Rutherrin PDT treatment targeting GlioBlastoma Multiforme ("GBM"), assisted through a collaboration with researchers at University Health Network's ("UHN") Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, allows many specialists in the field of neuro-oncology the opportunity to learn about Theralase's advances in this field.

As an executive summary of the NOA publication, Theralase's GBM pre-clinical research details the potential for significantly higher survival rates of animals treated with Rutherrin PDT treatments versus untreated control. The Rutherrin PDT technology also appears to have significant advantages over other PDCs currently in clinical trials by demonstrating the highest safety and efficacy outcomes as a single treatment option.

Arkady Mandel, MD., PhD., DSc., Chief Scientific Officer, Theralase stated that, "A scientific paper pertaining to the Company's Rutherrin PDT technology has been peer reviewed and selected for publication in NOA. In research conducted by the Company, it was demonstrated that the Rutherrin PDT technology takes advantage of two key aspects of PDT to target brain tumor gliomas:

The Theralase PDC is able to cross the intact blood brain barrier through an active transport mechanism and hence can specifically target what is known as "micro invasion" (brain cancer cells surrounding the primary brain tumor mass), which are traditionally not treated due to the inability of currently prescribed drugs to localize outside of the primary tumor mass. This characteristic of the Theralase PDT alone, could potentially reduce an early recurrence by these invading brain tumor cells.



The Theralase PDC is able to be activated with longer wavelengths of laser light, in the Near Infra Red ("NIR") optical spectrum, allowing optical fibers to be precisely inserted into the tumor effectively treating larger tissue volumes, thus again targeting micro invasion.

The conclusions of our pre-clinical research are compelling and we are looking forward to future submissions to Health Canada and the FDA regulatory applications to evaluate Rutherrin PDT in a Phase Ib clinical study for patients inflicted with GBM."

About Neuro-Oncology Advances:

NOA is intended to expand the scope and spectrum of what the Neuro-Oncology ("NO") journal covers. NOA is an open access inter-disciplinary journal encompassing basic, applied and clinical investigations in all research areas, as they relate to cancer and the central nervous system. It provides a single forum for communication among neurologists, neurosurgeons, radiotherapists, medical oncologists, neuropathologists, neuroradiologists, and researchers together with educators. NOA publishes high-quality research after the same exceptional-standards of peer-review and editorial process that the field receives from NO; however, NOA may not always apply the same criteria for novelty that may be a factor in acceptance decisions for NO. NOA serves to increase accessibility to areas of research outside of the scope of NO.

About Theralase Technologies Inc.

Theralase is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of light activated Photo Dynamic Compounds and their associated drug formulations intended to safely and effectively destroy various cancers.

