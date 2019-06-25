u-blox AG: u-blox receives 2019 IoT Evolution Industrial IoT Product of the Year Award

NINA-W15 multiradio and gateway module series with concurrent Wi-Fi and dual-mode Bluetooth connectivity honored for exceptional innovation

THALWIL, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2019 / u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a leading global provider of positioning and wireless communication technologies, announced that its NINA-W15 multiradio and gateway module series with concurrent Wi-Fi and dual-mode Bluetooth connectivity has received a 2019 IoT Evolution Industrial IoT Product of the Year Award from IoT Evolution World, the leading magazine and Web site covering IoT technologies.

u-blox NINA-W15 multiradio and gateway module series can simultaneously support both Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n connections and dual-mode Bluetooth connectivity. This includes support for both Bluetooth low energy and Bluetooth BR/EDR. Concurrent support for these radio interfaces delivers much design versatility. The modules will be particularly useful in products such as gateways and hubs that need to connect local Bluetooth and/or Wi-Fi peripherals to a wider-area network. NINA-W15 is powered by u-blox software suite u-connectXpress, this covers a vast range of use cases and is controlled by a powerful command set. u-connectXpress allows developers to focus on device and application design being relieved from detailed programming and testing in the wireless domain.

"We are honored that our NINA-W15 multiradio and gateway module series was chosen as 2019 IoT Evolution Industrial IoT Product of the Year," says Erik Carlberg, Senior Product Manager, Product Strategy Short Range Radio at u-blox. "The NINA-W15 modules is unique in the fact that it offers the ideal combination of radio interfaces, security features, proven software based on u-connectXpress, and a small footprint necessary to enable cost-effective industrial and medical applications. It also supports digitalization industries where a huge number of sensors and actuators must be connected to a back-end system or cloud service, to enable analysis and visualization or even control of the applications," he adds.

"The solutions selected for the Industrial IoT Product of Year Awards represent the diverse range of innovation driving the multi-billion dollar IoT market today. It is my honor to congratulate u-blox for their innovative work and superior contribution to the rapidly evolving IoT industry," said Ken Briodagh, Editorial Director for IoT Evolution.

"It is my pleasure to recognize NINA-W15, an innovative solution that earned u-blox the 2019 Industrial IoT Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "I look forward to seeing more innovation from u-blox in the future."

About u-blox

u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their solutions let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and a growing ecosystem of product supporting data services, u-blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost-effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. www.u-blox.com

u-bloxView source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/549795/u-blox-AG-u-blox-receives-2019-IoT-Evolution-Industrial-IoT-Product-of-the-Year-Award