According to Technavio Research Report "Audio and Video Editing Software Market by end-user (commercial and personal) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) is witnessed to grow USD 2.43 billion, at a CAGR of 12% from 2019 to 2023".

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190625005499/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global audio and video editing software market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Free sample report contains market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more - Request for Sample

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=Audio%20and%20Video%20Editing%20Software%20Market%20by%20End-Users%20and%20Geography%20-%20Global%20Forecast%20and%20Analysis%202019-2023&type=sample&src=report

Global Audio and Video Editing Software Market: Shift toward cloud-based delivery model

Globally, cloud adoption has increased among various industries due to advantages such as reliability, enhanced uptime, enriched IT services, increased flexibility of data access, and improved operational speeds. Moreover, cloud services help organizations from various industries grow their businesses. Owing to such benefits of cloud solutions, various audio and video editing software vendors are developing cloud-based audio and video editing software. For instance, Adobe has developed Creative Cloud, which can be used on mobile devices as well as desktop devices. Thus, the shift toward cloud-based delivery model is expected to support the growth of the global audio and video editing software market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the shift toward cloud-based delivery model, the increased use of editing software for personal use is one other factor that is expected to boost market growth. The extensive use of social media apps and platforms has created a significant demand for digital content as many users edit their audio and video files before posting on social media platforms. Thus, the increasing use of such social media apps and the improving content generation over these platforms will fuel the adoption of audio and video editing software during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global audio and video editing software market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global audio and video editing software market by end-user (commercial and personal) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increase in content generation and consumption along with aggressive expansion of OTT video streaming providers in the region.

Speak to Research Expert @

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=Audio%20and%20Video%20Editing%20Software%20Market%20by%20End-Users%20and%20Geography%20-%20Global%20Forecast%20and%20Analysis%202019-2023&type=customization

Global Audio and Video Editing Software Market: Increase in rate of content generation and rise of OTT platforms

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increase in rate of content generation and rise of OTT platforms. The extensive use of social media platforms has created significant demand for digital content. The users of such social media platforms are creating audio and video files to be shared on these platforms. Digital media consumption is also growing with the increase in the adoption of smartphones and the rising Internet speeds. Furthermore, the number of OTT video streaming platforms are also expected to increase as many consumers prefer watching online content on their smartphones or tablets. In addition to this, the demand for OTT video streaming content is increasing as it offers flexibility in terms of space and time. Therefore, the growing use of audio and video editing software among OTT video streaming vendors will drive the growth of the global audio and video editing software market during the forecast period.

Few Major Players for the Audio and Video Editing Software Market are:

Adobe Inc.

Apple Inc.

Avid Technology Inc.

CyberLink Corp.

Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH

Browse Industries Reports Software

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190625005499/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com