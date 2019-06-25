With entries from technology giants to NGOs, educational institutions to mining conglomerates, the 2019 Duty of Care Awards shortlist is revealed today. The global awards celebrate organisations demonstrating best practices in Duty of Care by protecting the health and security of their global workforce. This year there have been entries from 31 countries, across 28 sectors.
Kai Boschmann, Executive Director of the Awards, comments, "This year's esteemed panel of judges1 have seen entries from a diverse range of sectors and all sizes of organisations. The critical importance of Duty of Care in building sustainable and resilient organisations is coming to the fore. The Duty of Care Awards are a platform to facilitate discussion, share best practice, stimulate innovation and drive up standards. To keep this fresh we have a combination of established successful categories, such as 'Sustainability' and a new one this year with the 'Belt Road Initiative' category."
John B. Thompson, Division President of International Accident and Health at Chubb says, "The calibre and diversity of the shortlisted organisations is a clear representation of how Duty of Care is paramount in building a prosperous and sustainable business. We are thrilled to be involved in such an event and very much look forward to celebrating with the well-deserved winners on 17 October."
The winners of the 2019 Duty of Care Awards will be announced at a ceremony during a Gala Dinner in Shanghai on 17 October 2019. To learn more visit www.dutyofcareawards.org.
Preceding the Awards will be the Duty of Care Summit. The one-day event, now in its third year, will bring together the world's leaders responsible for protecting the health, safety and wellbeing of their people. The theme at this year's Summit; 'Sustainable Futures, Superior Growth', will be a catalyst for best practices and trends exploring the next generation of Duty of Care. Speakers include security, global mobility, compliance and healthcare leaders from organisations including Chubb, Global Road Safety Partnership (GRSP), Ipsos and KPMG.
Tickets for this exclusive event are now available at a special Early Bird rate by visiting www.dutyofcareawards.org.
The Summit and Awards are proud to have the supporting sponsorship of the following organisations in order to make this event possible: Chubb (Gold sponsor), Carlson Wagonlit Travel (CWT), Marsh, Workplace Options (WPO), Altour, Everbridge and Vismo.
12019 DUTY OF CARE AWARDS JUDGING PANEL
- Franck Baron, Chairman, PARIMA (Pan Asia Risk Insurance Management Association)
- Dr Walter Eichendorf, President, German Road Safety Council DVR
- Dr Vincent Ho, President, Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH)
- Tim Janes, Chairman, Business Continuity Institute (BCI)
- Greeley Koch, Vice President, HRS and previous Executive Director of the Association of Corporate Travel Executives (ACTE)
- James McAlpine, Senior Partner for Markets and Partnerships, Control Risks
- Kevin Myers, President, IALI (International Association of Labour Inspection) and Convener of the Travel Risk Management ISO Standard
- Liu Peng, Deputy Director-Genera, China Enterprise Association and Executive Director, UNGC Network China
- Wendy Stachowiak, Co-Chair, Global Risk Commitee by the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA)
- Dr Xiaoguang Wang, Director, Beijing Rongzhi Corporate Social Responsibility Institute
- Dr Changhui Zhao, Chief Country Risk Analyst, China Eximbank
2019 Duty of Care Awards shortlisted companies and individuals (in alphabetical order in each category):
Belt and Road Initiative
Innovation
Corning Incorporated
Envision Energy (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd.
PepsiCo
S&P Global
Shanghai Construction Group Co., Ltd.
Standard Chartered Bank
Stora Enso Consumer Board China
ANZ Banking Group Limited
Biogen
CICC
Commonwealth Bank of Australia
Corning Incorporated
DHL Express India Pvt. Ltd.
Indeed
People of Determination Council in Dubai
Solvay
Syrah Resources Limited
Wipro Technologies
Woolworths Group Limited
Communications
Remote Resilience
ABB
Aditya Birla Group
ARaymond
Aurecon
Education New Zealand
Finastra
FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC
Henkel
IDEO.org
Johnson Johnson
Lawyers Without Borders
Nippon Steel Engineering Co., Ltd.
SEAT, S.A.
TÜV SÜD Group
Verisk
Viasat, Inc.
Virgin Atlantic
Vossloh AG
Wilhelmsen Ships Service (S) Pte. Ltd.
Wood
Woolworths Group Limited
Aditya Birla Group
Cotton On Group
Easternwell
Envision Energy (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd.
Fadhili Plant Cogeneration Company
JMJ Associates
PetroChina International Iraq FZE Iraq Branch
Stora Enso Consumer Board China
Education
Sustainability
CFA Institute
Civil Society Development Association ARGO
International School Bangkok
International School Manila
Project Everest Ventures
RMIT University
Singapore University of Social Sciences
Sri Sathya Sai Annapoorna Trust
Tanglin Trust School
The Akshaya Patra Foundation
UWCSEA
Applied Materials
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited
Capgemini Technology Services India Limited
Civil Society Development Association ARGO
First Solar Malaysia Sdn Bhd
Genpact
GlaxoSmithKline (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.
KPMG
Maybank
S&P Global
Siemens China
Ambassador of Duty of Care (individual)
Daniel Weitemeyer R+V Allgemeine Versicherung AG
Hanna Pincus IDEO.org
Jiang Ting Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd
Jim Chung Air Canada
Mark Hevland International School Bangkok
ENDS
