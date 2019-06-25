With entries from technology giants to NGOs, educational institutions to mining conglomerates, the 2019 Duty of Care Awards shortlist is revealed today. The global awards celebrate organisations demonstrating best practices in Duty of Care by protecting the health and security of their global workforce. This year there have been entries from 31 countries, across 28 sectors.

Kai Boschmann, Executive Director of the Awards, comments, "This year's esteemed panel of judges1 have seen entries from a diverse range of sectors and all sizes of organisations. The critical importance of Duty of Care in building sustainable and resilient organisations is coming to the fore. The Duty of Care Awards are a platform to facilitate discussion, share best practice, stimulate innovation and drive up standards. To keep this fresh we have a combination of established successful categories, such as 'Sustainability' and a new one this year with the 'Belt Road Initiative' category."

John B. Thompson, Division President of International Accident and Health at Chubb says, "The calibre and diversity of the shortlisted organisations is a clear representation of how Duty of Care is paramount in building a prosperous and sustainable business. We are thrilled to be involved in such an event and very much look forward to celebrating with the well-deserved winners on 17 October."

The winners of the 2019 Duty of Care Awards will be announced at a ceremony during a Gala Dinner in Shanghai on 17 October 2019. To learn more visit www.dutyofcareawards.org.

Preceding the Awards will be the Duty of Care Summit. The one-day event, now in its third year, will bring together the world's leaders responsible for protecting the health, safety and wellbeing of their people. The theme at this year's Summit; 'Sustainable Futures, Superior Growth', will be a catalyst for best practices and trends exploring the next generation of Duty of Care. Speakers include security, global mobility, compliance and healthcare leaders from organisations including Chubb, Global Road Safety Partnership (GRSP), Ipsos and KPMG.

Tickets for this exclusive event are now available at a special Early Bird rate by visiting www.dutyofcareawards.org.

The Summit and Awards are proud to have the supporting sponsorship of the following organisations in order to make this event possible: Chubb (Gold sponsor), Carlson Wagonlit Travel (CWT), Marsh, Workplace Options (WPO), Altour, Everbridge and Vismo.

12019 DUTY OF CARE AWARDS JUDGING PANEL

Franck Baron, Chairman, PARIMA (Pan Asia Risk Insurance Management Association)

Dr Walter Eichendorf, President, German Road Safety Council DVR

Dr Vincent Ho, President, Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH)

Tim Janes, Chairman, Business Continuity Institute (BCI)

Greeley Koch, Vice President, HRS and previous Executive Director of the Association of Corporate Travel Executives (ACTE)

and previous Executive Director of the Association of Corporate Travel Executives (ACTE) James McAlpine, Senior Partner for Markets and Partnerships, Control Risks

Kevin Myers, President, IALI (International Association of Labour Inspection) and Convener of the Travel Risk Management ISO Standard

Liu Peng, Deputy Director-Genera, China Enterprise Association and Executive Director, UNGC Network China

and Executive Director, Wendy Stachowiak, Co-Chair, Global Risk Commitee by the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA)

Dr Xiaoguang Wang, Director, Beijing Rongzhi Corporate Social Responsibility Institute

Dr Changhui Zhao, Chief Country Risk Analyst, China Eximbank

2019 Duty of Care Awards shortlisted companies and individuals (in alphabetical order in each category): Belt and Road Initiative Innovation Corning Incorporated Envision Energy (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. PepsiCo S&P Global Shanghai Construction Group Co., Ltd. Standard Chartered Bank Stora Enso Consumer Board China ANZ Banking Group Limited Biogen CICC Commonwealth Bank of Australia Corning Incorporated DHL Express India Pvt. Ltd. Indeed People of Determination Council in Dubai Solvay Syrah Resources Limited Wipro Technologies Woolworths Group Limited Communications Remote Resilience ABB Aditya Birla Group ARaymond Aurecon

Cargill Education New Zealand Finastra FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC Henkel IDEO.org Johnson Johnson Lawyers Without Borders Nippon Steel Engineering Co., Ltd. SEAT, S.A. TÜV SÜD Group Verisk Viasat, Inc. Virgin Atlantic Vossloh AG Wilhelmsen Ships Service (S) Pte. Ltd. Wood Woolworths Group Limited Aditya Birla Group Cotton On Group Easternwell Envision Energy (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. Fadhili Plant Cogeneration Company JMJ Associates PetroChina International Iraq FZE Iraq Branch Stora Enso Consumer Board China Education Sustainability CFA Institute Civil Society Development Association ARGO International School Bangkok International School Manila Project Everest Ventures RMIT University Singapore University of Social Sciences Sri Sathya Sai Annapoorna Trust Tanglin Trust School The Akshaya Patra Foundation UWCSEA Applied Materials Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Capgemini Technology Services India Limited Civil Society Development Association ARGO First Solar Malaysia Sdn Bhd

Genesis Beijing, JLL Team Genpact GlaxoSmithKline (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. KPMG Maybank S&P Global Siemens China Ambassador of Duty of Care (individual) Daniel Weitemeyer R+V Allgemeine Versicherung AG Hanna Pincus IDEO.org Jiang Ting Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd Jim Chung Air Canada Mark Hevland International School Bangkok

ENDS

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190625005540/en/

Contacts:

Suzanne Withers, Group Head of PR:

suzanne.withers@internationalsos.com

t +44 (0)20 8762 8494 m +44 (0)7825 425 500