Beijing, China - Robert Friedland and Yufeng "Miles" Sun, Co-Chairmen of Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF), announced today that CITIC Metal Co., Ltd. (CITIC Metal), has confirmed to Ivanhoe that it has received its internal approvals necessary for its subsidiary CITIC Metal Africa Investments Limited (CITIC Metal Africa) to complete its second investment in Ivanhoe Mines for an additional C$612 million (US$464 million).



Under terms of the agreement signed in Beijing on April 25, 2019, Ivanhoe Mines will issue 153,821,507 common shares to CITIC Metal Africa at C$3.98 per share, a premium of 29% over Ivanhoe's April 24, 2019 closing price.



CITIC Metal's US$464 million investment will be its second major financing in less than a year, bringing its total investment in Ivanhoe to approximately US$1 billion. The CITIC Metal investment is expected to close no later than September 7, 2019.



On May 15, 2019, Zijin Mining exercised its anti-dilution rights, also at C$3.98 per share, which will generate additional proceeds for Ivanhoe of C$67 million (US$51 million), to be received at the same time as the CITIC Metal funds.



Upon completion of the financings, CITIC Metal will own approximately 29.4% of Ivanhoe Mines' issued and outstanding common shares and Zijin Mining will own approximately 9.8%.



The combined proceeds of more than C$679 million (US$514 million) from the CITIC Metal and Zijin Mining investments positions Ivanhoe to fully finance its share (approximately US$550 million) of the capital costs required to bring the Kakula Mine into commercial production. Initial copper concentrate production from the Kakula Mine currently is scheduled for the third quarter of 2021.



The Toronto Stock Exchange has issued its conditional approval to the CITIC Metal private placement and the issuance of the anti-dilution common shares to Zijin Mining. The Ivanhoe-CITIC Metal transaction now remains subject only to Ivanhoe Mines shareholders' approval, customary closing conditions, and recordals and registration with certain Chinese government regulatory agencies.



About Ivanhoe Mines



Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal projects in Southern Africa: the development of new mines at the Kamoa-Kakula copper discoveries in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the Platreef palladium-platinum-nickel-copper-gold discovery in South Africa; and the extensive redevelopment and upgrading of the historic Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the DRC. Ivanhoe also is exploring for new copper discoveries on its wholly-owned Western Foreland exploration licences in the DRC, near the Kamoa-Kakula Project.





Information contacts





Investors

Bill Trenaman +1.604.331.9834





Media

Kimberly Lim +1.778.996.8510



