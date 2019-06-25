New York, New York and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2019) - NexTech AR Solutions (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29) (the "Company" or "NexTech") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with BRNT Designs, a designer of architecturally unique accessories for creative and sophisticated cannabis users, to ARitize its entire product line. NexTech is going to provide 3D product models to BRNT Designs through its web AR eCommerce platform.

"We are thrilled to be working with NexTech AR and using their AR eCommerce solution for our entire product line of accessories for the creative and self-expressive cannabis consumer," says Ally McIlwraith, Director of Marketing for BRNT Designs.

NexTech is continuing to sign up a diverse array of AR eCommerce customers to its SaaS platform including but not limited to, Block Scientific, Walther Arms, Wright Brothers, Vertical Designs, and many more. The company will be converting BRNT Designs' product line of pipes, ashtrays, rolling trays, and storage jars into high fidelity 3D models to be used on online product pages, and for use in a BRNT Designs showroom app. BRNT Designs' existing and future customers will be able to view the products in full 3D on the BRNT Designs website, with 360-degree rotation, and to "place" the products in their space to understand the quality of craftsmanship and artistic vision of each piece before purchase.

"The growth of the legal cannabis market has consumers looking to replace or upgrade their accessories, seeking a more personalized consumption experience that matches them individually. As such, accessories manufacturers need to match that experience at retail, to best showcase their products to consumers. What better way than with AR?" said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of NexTech. "BNRT Designs' accessories are more than just products - they are artistic experiences that will show extremely well utilizing our immersive AR solution. We are very excited to be bringing our web-enabled AR technology to an industry leader like BRNT Designs."

With spending on legal cannabis worldwide expected to reach $57 billion by 2027, according to Arcview Market Research and BDS Analytics, on-demand, interactive AR experiences are the next step towards improving customers' path to purchase. Gartner reports 100 million consumers will shop in augmented reality online and in-store by 2020. NexTech is building out its AR and AI eCommerce offerings, which include using AI to create a guided and knowledgeable curator that can be programmed to be used for eCommerce or for education in the medical device market.

About NexTech AR Solutions Corp.

NexTech is bringing a next-generation web enabled augmented reality (AR) platform with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and analytics to the Cannabis industry, eCommerce, education, training, healthcare and video conferencing. Having integrated with Shopify, Magento and Wordpress, its technology offers eCommerce sites a universal 3D shopping solution. With just a few lines of embed code, the company's patent-pending platform offers the most technologically advanced 3D AR/AI technology anywhere. Online retailers can subscribe to NexTech's state-of-the-art, 3D AR/AI SaaS platform. The company has created the AR industry's first end-to-end affordable, intelligent, frictionless, scalable platform.

