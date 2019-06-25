Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Change of Adviser 25-Jun-2019 / 12:20 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC Change of Adviser Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC, a closed-ended investment company which is invested principally in mid and smaller capitalised UK companies, announces the appointment of Shore Capital and Corporate Limited as its Financial Adviser and Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited as sole Broker, with immediate effect. This follows the acquisition of Stockdale Securities Limited by Shore Capital Markets Limited. For further information please contact: Shore Capital (Financial Adviser and Broker) Tel: 020 7408 4090 Robert Finlay Maitland Administration Services Tel: 01245 209780 George Bayer ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: SDV LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 11288 EQS News ID: 830571 End of Announcement EQS News Service

