Company to Host First Product-Focused Contest Open to the Public Aimed at Making Teams be More Productive

Wrike, the collaborative work management platform for high-performance teams, opened a new international office today in Prague, Czech Republic, and announced "Work, Unleashed 2019," the company's first product development-focused contest. The goal of the contest is to source ideas that will enhance the user experience and improve the functionality of the Wrike platform and, ultimately, boost collaboration, increase productivity, and help companies achieve more, faster. The prize fund for the contest totals nearly $100,000 total, including $25,000, $10,000, and $5,000 cash prizes for the first, second, and third place teams, respectively.

"Between these new offices in Prague and Tokyo, and the stunning enhancements to our platform, this has already been a tremendous year for Wrike and we haven't even hit the halfway mark yet," said Andrew Filev, founder and CEO, Wrike. "We are thrilled to finally be opening a much-needed office in central Europe and so we are better positioned to take advantage of the fresh talent coming out of Prague's 30+ universities, as well as the surrounding areas. We will definitely tap into those resources as we build out our team in Prague so we can better serve our existing and future customers, both in terms of support and through our exceptional platform that we are continuously and relentlessly improving each and every day."

Work, Unleashed 2019 kicks off today and is open to developers, designers, and product managers in 11 European countries, including Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Russian Federation, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Ukraine. All submitted projects must complement or extend the Wrike platform and clearly articulate a problem and reasonably-defined solution. Submissions are due by August 12, 2019. The 10 finalist teams will be announced on August 20, 2019, and will be flown to Prague for the final evaluation and award ceremony on September 19, 2019. For more information, rules, and registration for the Hackathon, please visit: https://www.learn.wrike.com/wrike-work-unleashed-contest/.

"Helping our customers be more productive has been our mission since I founded the company in 2006. Enhancing the user experience and functionality of our platform is key to achieving that mission and we believe that sourcing ideas from the vast talent pool in Europe is a great opportunity for us to gain an outsider's perspective on our platform and help us continue to drive innovation. I know I speak for everyone at Wrike when I say that we are all excited to see what comes of this contest," added Filev.

Wrike's office in Prague is located in the LEED Platinum certified Visionary building by CA Immo within the city's dynamic seventh district. The company aims to have 80 employees in Prague by the end of 2019 and 250 employees within the next three years. The new office will serve as a central European hub for the rapidly expanding research and development team, and provide Wrike's global customer base greater access to high quality service in sales, customer success, and customer support. Wrike also recently announced a new office in Tokyo, bringing the company to a total of seven offices in six countries.

