Integration Enables Cloudinary DAM and Adobe Creative Cloud Users to More Easily Deliver Engaging Campaigns and Dynamic Digital Experiences

Cloudinary today announced that it is adding the Adobe Creative Cloud Connector to its suite of end-to-end media management integrations. The new connector enables Cloudinary Digital Asset Management (DAM) and Creative Cloud customers to streamline media workflows, allowing creative, marketing and development stakeholders to work seamlessly and more effectively across solutions, and more easily create and deliver dynamic media experiences. The Connector is currently in beta with customers and will be generally available this summer.

Adobe Creative Cloud compromises Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign and more, enabling users to manage everything from image compositing and photo editing to website design. The Cloudinary Creative Cloud Connector enables users to move media assets freely between both Cloudinary and Adobe platforms, and quickly and easily manipulate and transform those assets within a single source of truth for optimal delivery across browsers and mobile devices, no matter where customers are engaging.

"The Cloudinary DAM solution enables brands to craft dynamic media experiences that support greater user engagement and improved bottom-line impact," said Ariel Shiran, Senior Director of Product, Cloudinary. "Our integration with Creative Cloud makes the entire media management process even more seamless, facilitating deep productivity improvements and improved workflows across teams."

Later this week, Cloudinary will be at the Henry Stewart DAM Europe 2019 conference in London, June 27-28, demoing its recently enhanced DAM, which helps dozens of leading brands manage their media assets and workflows, including Apartment Therapy, Gymshark, Nintendo of Europe, StubHub and trivago. To learn more about Cloudinary and its dynamic DAM, visit https://cloudinary.com/solutions/digital_asset_management.

Resources:

Customer case studies and video testimonials including Apartment Therapy

Enabling Visual Storytelling eBook

2019 State of Visual Media report

About Cloudinary

Cloudinary empowers the world's top brands to deliver visual-first experiences that engage and convert. Founded in 2012 and with offices in the US, UK and Israel, Cloudinary's cloud-based solutions for image and video management and digital asset management (DAM) harness AI-based technologies to remove traditional media management pain-points and allow brands to focus on delivering optimal digital experiences faster, no matter where their customers are engaging. Cloudinary has nearly 30 billion assets under management and 5,500 customers worldwide, including Apartment Therapy, Bleacher Report, Conde Nast, DoorDash, Forbes, HelloFresh, Hinge, Lululemon Athletica, NTT Resonant, Procter Gamble, StubHub, trivago, Under Armour, Walmart Labs and more. For more information, visit www.cloudinary.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190625005313/en/

Contacts:

Juli Greenwood

Director, Corporate Communications

Cloudinary

617-515-8412

juli@cloudinary.com