Company takeover and opening of Hasselt office in Belgium

CNT Management Consulting, a leading SAP consultancy in Austria and Germany, is expanding its business activities into the Benelux region. For that reason, Advisum a Belgium consulting company located in Hasselt, was acquired. CNT Belgium will be headed by Kurt Huysmans, founder of Advisum and Michael Tschernko. The new office will focus on Life Sciences (pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotechnology). http://www.cnt-online.com

According to Tschernko, the area "Corda Campus" offers modern infrastructure with a start-up character, but also a high potential of well-trained young talents and extensive experience with existing SAP projects. The CNT's own multilingual team (English, German, French and Flemish) is capable of working across the whole border region. For the consulting house, the expansion is a great opportunity to adapt its internal processes and structures also in terms of language.

The two site managers Michael Tschernko and Kurt Huysmans bring in the necessary expertise and experience. Tschernko joined CNT after project management engagements with Anton Paar, Andritz and SAP in 2011, and since has been involved in numerous international projects. Most recently, he helped establish the Mainz office. Kurt Huysmans started his career at Robert Bosch and then built up his own business after working for SAP. His focus is on project and program management as well as supply chain and manufacturing consulting.

CNT Belgium will continue to focus on Life Science but also gain a foothold in other industrial areas. The sales focus is on S/4HANA, Ariba and SuccessFactors. Over the next five years, the site is expected to grow from 10 to 30 consultants. "We have immense potential here with products and services for the impending digitalization wave," says Tschernko. "It's important to be close to the customers, to speak their language, and to have access to the large pool of talented consultants in the area.

About CNT Management Consulting

CNT Management Consulting AG was founded in Vienna in 1999 and currently supports companies in all areas of SAP integration with 250 consultants in Vienna, Innsbruck, Linz, Munich and Mainz as well as Bolzano and Hasselt. The company generated more than 51 million euros in sales in 2018 and is aiming for further revenue and employee growth over the next few years. http://www.cnt-online.com

