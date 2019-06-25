sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 25.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,06 Euro		-0,004
-5,52 %
WKN: A14PHA ISIN: CA57772U2083 Ticker-Symbol: M1D1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAX RESOURCE CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MAX RESOURCE CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MAX RESOURCE CORP
MAX RESOURCE CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MAX RESOURCE CORP0,06-5,52 %