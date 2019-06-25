Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2019) - MAX RESOURCE CORP. (TSXV: MXR) (OTC Pink: MXROF) (FSE: M1D1) ("Max" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the North Choco Property area has been expanded by strategic staking to 950sq. km and now encompasses twelve historic gold mines and four gold anomalies that are collectively spread over an area of 80 sq. km. The North Choco Gold-Copper Project is located 80 km SW of Medellin, Colombia. Max is acquiring North Choco, through the pending acquisition of Andagueda Mining Pty. Ltd. (see news release of May 8, 2019). Highlights include:

The newly added and adjacent south area (380 sq. km) encompassing 11 historic gold mines and 3 historic gold anomalies including; Anomaly A at 8 km long and up to 9 km wide; Anomaly B at 11 km long and up to 1.5 km wide; and Anomaly C South at 2 km long and up to 3 km wide;

The adjacent eastern area (70 sq. km) containing 1 historic gold mine and 2 historic gold anomalies; Anomaly C at 3 km long and up to 6 km wide; and Anomaly D at 4 km long and up to 1.5 km wide;

The Nuevo Chaquiro (6.1Moz gold & 3.95Mt Cu) deposit is located 18 km north of the east property and 32 km north of the south property northern boundaries; Max cautions investors that results from nearby properties are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted at North Choco; and

Max consultants are currently reviewing data from a recent cloud-stitched Longwave InfraRed (LWIR) survey which covered both the south and eastern properties, including the 4 anomalous gold zones.

"We are very excited with the North Choco expansion, as gold is an important part of our exploration portfolio," Max CEO, Brett Matich, stated. "We continue to focus on our land expansion strategy within the Choco and North Choco region where mining companies have pursued this opportunistic mineral belt for over a decade," he continued.

Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3834/45844_c361dbc2f416d901_002full.jpg

North Choco Gold-Copper and Choco Gold-Platinum

North Choco Gold-Copper (950 sq. km) is contiguous to properties held by AngloGold Ashanti and Continental Gold and includes rights to exploration and exploitation over a 72.5 sq. km mining area.

Max's first exploration objective was to confirm the anomalous zones discovered by AngloGold by chip sampling the rich gold tunnels which confirmed gold and copper including 155g/t gold, 2.8% copper and 551pmm cobalt over 0.4m (see news release of May 30, 2019). The Company also discovered an area of mineralized granodiorite assay results including 80.44 g/t gold, 1.82% copper and 264ppm cobalt over 0.3m (see news release of June 12, 2019). Further assay results identified a significant newly discovered 37.5 sq. km of anomalous copper which is open in all directions (see news release June 5, 2019). Assays are pending from sampling a second area located 20 km south of the 37.5 sq. km anomalous copper zone.

North Choco is 47 km SW of AngloGold's 2005 Nuevo Chaquiro copper porphyry discovery, which hosts an inferred resource of 604Mt at 0.65% copper and 0.32g/t gold with a contained metal content of 4 million tons of copper and 6 million ounces of gold. This is one of five known porphyry centres within a 15 sq. km area. The Nuevo Chaquiro Resource is disclosed in the AngloGold presentation "Discovery and Geology of the Nuevo Chaquiro Cu-Au (Ag-Mo) Porphyry Deposit".

Max cautions investors that results from adjacent and nearby properties are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted at North Choco.

Choco Gold-Platinum (2,140 sq. km) is located adjacent to and SW of North Choco Gold-Copper and covers or is adjacent to historic production of 1.5Mozs gold and 1.0Mozs platinum (1906 - 1990). Free gold was observed from hard-rock conglomerates (see news release January 30, 2019), which has confirmed the model that originally, the entire system was essentially in-situ, the higher grades are interpreted to lie above the hard-rock base approximately 10 to 20m from surface. Surface concentrate highlights include 340g/t gold and 113g/t platinum (see news release April 16, 2019). Currently test work continues on accessing the fine gold within the hard-rock. Mapping and sampling of the newly discovered hard-rock exposures that underlie the extensive areas of historic production is now underway.

Source for Choco: R.J. Fletcher and Associates (2011) Review of Gold and Platinum Exploration and Production in Choco Province Colombia Part 3. Private Report for Condoto Platinum Ltd.)

About Cloud-Stitched Longwave InfraRed (LWIR) Surveys

Max Resource conducted a cloud-stitched long-wave infrared (LWIR) survey over the area of the 4 historic anomalies. Historically, satellite imagery has been hindered because of year-round cloud cover. This survey sourced multiple bands through the gaps in the clouds over a 20-year period and stitched the imagery together.

LWIR analysis, through proprietary processing of Aster satellite data, has the ability to map or identify, through reflectance spectroscopy against a set of known standards, mineral distribution over extremely large areas covered by vegetation and shallow cover. The ground-penetrating nature of infrared radiation in the long-wave bands allows viewing of various mineral spectra in the first 30 to 60 centimetres of the earth's surface.

About Max Resource Corp.

Max is a mineral exploration company focused on the development and expanding its landholdings in the rich Choco mineral belt of Colombia. The Company has established significant exploration infrastructure and local community support for the Choco Gold-Platinum project, located 100 km south of Medellin, which covers, or is adjacent to, historic production of 1.5 million ounces of gold and 1.0 million ounces of platinum. The North Choco Gold-Copper project lies adjacent to the Choco Gold-Platinum project. The Gachala copper project is located 60 km east of Bogota. The Company is led by a seasoned management team with a record of significant discovery and exploration success.

Tim Henneberry, PGeo (British Columbia), a member of the Max Resource Advisory Board, is the Qualified Person who has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release on behalf of the Company.

For more information visit: https://www.maxresource.com/

For additional information contact:



Max Resource Corp.

Tim McNulty

E: info@maxresource.com

T: (604) 290-8100

For Max Resource's French inquiries:



Remy Scalabrini, Maricom Inc.

E: rs@maricom.ca

T: (888) 585-MARI

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the TSXV. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for Max Resources Corp. described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45844