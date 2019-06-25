HoneyStick brand now available in EU with its newest distributor Near Dark in Germany

Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2019) - VPR Brands, LP (OTC Pink: VPRB), a market leader specializing in vaporizers and accessories for essential oils, cannabis concentrates and extracts (CBD), as well as electronic cigarettes containing nicotine, announces an update on its strategy to build international relationships and increase the visibility of its HoneyStick brand as a leading global producer of cannabis vaporizers.

International Presence

Ezequiel Pavlotsky, VBR Brands' director of International Sales, has been in Europe all year representing HoneyStick brand at every major cannabis expo to build brand awareness, expand its network of distributors, and form new industry relationships that help VPR Brands emerge as a global business.

The Company has expanded its European Master Distributor list with the addition of Near Dark in Germany, a large B2B distributor for the entire region. VPR Brands' direct-to-consumer online presence continues to grow as more of its SKUs are added in the United Kingdom on Amazon UK.

"Country by country, all the hard work is starting to pay off," stated Pavlotsky. "Having a permanent presence in Europe is making a tremendous difference, as it puts us closer to our distributors and related trade events. The EU market is growing rapidly and we are seeing huge advancements in awareness among expositors and visitors. It is fun working within this evolving industry and meeting people from different countries and cultures who have cannabis and now HoneyStick in common."

The Company has also formed distribution partnerships with B.O.B. Headquarters (BOBHQ) and Humble & Fume, both of Canada, and AllGrano Distribución in South America.

"Working with B.O.B Headquarters as well as Humble & Fume to service Canada's growing market for cannabis accessories was a great addition as it allows us to better cater to our wholesale as well as retail inquiries from the region, " said Dan Hoff, COO of VPR Brands. "We are excited about all of our new international partners and look forward to working with them to promote our HoneyStick brand in their respective countries."

Conference Schedule

In 2019, VPR Brands has networked at some of the cannabis industry's biggest conferences, building its presence in Greece, Italy, the U.K., Spain, Austria, Switzerland and Germany. Later this year the Company will also attend the conferences listed below. For more information or to connect at one of these conferences, contact ezequiel.pavlotsky@vprbrands.com

September 7 - North Grow (http://north-grow.com/) in Copenhagen, Denmark

October 2 - Cannafest (https://www.cannafest.com/en/) in Prague, Czech Republic

October 12 - Cultiva (https://www.cultiva.at/index.php/de/) in Vienna, Austria

October 26 - Canapa In Mostra (https://www.canapainmostra.com/) in Naples, Italy

November 17 - Canna Douro (http://cannadouro.pt/?lang=en) in Lisbon, Portugal

December 1 - Canna Bizz (https://cannabizz.pl/en/) in Warsaw, Poland

International Distributors

Near Dark is a wholesaler in the B2B sector supplying the vast majority of German cannabis consumers with fancy smoking paraphernalia and supplies. www.neardark.de/en/

AllGrano Distribución offers complete catalogs of the best seed banks in the world, guaranteeing the most competitive prices in the market and a continuous and fresh stock of products. www.allgrano.com/index.php

B.O.B HEADQUARTERS is a chain of premium lifestyle and culture stores, each carrying a large assortment of fun and fantastic products. https://bobhq.com/en/

HoneyStick's full catalog is also available through two previously authorized distributors, Hortitec and Para Liar. VPR Brands believes that having these two complementary distributors best serves the retailers and consumers in Spain and throughout the EU.

Hortitec is based in Valencia and is one of the largest distributors for growshops in Europe. Specializing in distribution of grow products for growshops at the best price, Hortitec has the widest range of products of in the market. http://www.hortitec.es/

Para Liar, based in Madrid, is a second generation company evolving to new products and working directly with the big firms in the sector to provide excellent service to hemp professionals. http://www.paraliar.com/

About VPR Brands LP:

VPR Brands (OTC Pink: VPRB) is a technology company whose assets include issued U.S. and Chinese patents for atomization-related products that encompass technology for medical marijuana vaporizers and electronic cigarette products and components. The company is also engaged in product development for the vapor or vaping market - including e-liquids, vaporizers and electronic cigarettes (also known as e-cigarettes) - which are devices that deliver nicotine and/or cannabis through atomization or vaping and without smoke and other chemical constituents typically found in traditional products.

Although VPR Brands' sales are not segregated by brand or product category, its primary revenue source is from vaporization devices specifically created for use with medical cannabis and recreational marijuana as well as cannabidiols ("CBD"). These devices are specifically created for use with extract oils and concentrates which are vaped, providing optimal results and the best experience for patients and recreational users. Vaporizers are far more convenient and discrete compared to traditional cannabis use methods. These units are compact, easy to carry and concealable. Modern cannabis vaporizers do not emit distinct and lingering odors that are affiliated with traditional marijuana use. VPR Brands believes that portable vaporizers are the fastest growing delivery mechanism for marijuana. The company is currently working with other market leaders within cannabis growth and extraction to innovate and further educate the marketplace on its advantages.

For more information about VPR Brands, visit the company's website at www.VPRBrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions, and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

