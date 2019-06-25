Bringing the game-changing Process Insights Dashboard and a unique set of accessibility features, this release of ADONIS NP is set to be the most intuitive, user-centric and powerful one yet!

Today, BOC Group released the latest version of its revolutionary BPM suite, ADONIS NP 7.1. Focusing specially on enriching the ADONIS NP experience for every user, transparency, simplicity and openness were kept at the core of this version's design. And this release's flagship feature, the Process Insights Dashboard, is a direct embodiment of that, with its powerful visualization and representation of all key process management information.

Tobias Rausch, ADONIS NP product manager, elaborates:

"We carefully designed the Insights Dashboard in a way that provides that one-click-access to everything you would need to know about your processes - from process hierarchy, responsible roles, inputs, outputs, to IT, risks, KPIs, as well as quick-links to analyses and reports".

"Essentially, the Insights Dashboard brings an entirely new and simplified way of interacting with the process content, ultimately making ADONIS NP even more user-friendly and intuitive than before!"

What's more, the latest version of ADONIS NP also brings the official BITV accessibility certification, making it the only BPM tool to attain such a distinction. Together with an incredible set of accessibility features, ADONIS NP empowers every individual and organization to achieve more by working better, faster and easier than before!

A detailed insight into the latest innovations of ADONIS NP is available on the BOC Group website.

BOC Group recommends all interested parties to register for the 30-Day Free Trial to discover the full potential of this best-of-breed BPM suite.

About the BOC Group

BOC Group develops software products and services for effective and extensive management of all capabilities and assets within your organization. The company puts a strong emphasis on improving Process Management and Enterprise Architecture capabilities, as well as facilitating better Governance and Compliance.

ADONIS global customers include, among others, Airbus, Allianz, Emerson, Generali, Hilti, Rewe and Telefonica.

We deliver our products and services with over 200 employees spread across Athens, Berlin, Dublin, Madrid, Paris, Vienna, Warsaw and Winterthur with more than 90 partners around the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190625005584/en/

Contacts:

BOC Information Technologies Consulting GmbH

Ing. Enrique Lobo Cruz

Market Development Manager

+43 1 905 10 81 2250

enrique.lobo-cruz@boc-group.com